PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® SHOWS YOUR TASTE BUDS SOME LOVE WITH RETURN OF HEARTY BUTCHER BLOCK MENU

Plus, satisfy your sweet tooth with Chocolate-Inspired Creations

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery ®, a leading family-dining restaurant, is bringing back their popular Butcher Block menu. Starting February 15, Perkins restaurants will be featuring six hearty entrées loaded with steak and teeming with flavor. The Butcher Block meals start at just $9.99 in selected markets. Prices may vary by location.

"We are delighted to bring back our Butcher Block menu and offer guests homestyle meals that are hearty and full of flavor," said Alison Glenn Delaney , Chief Brand Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. "We've taken quality meats and let them shine in these meals that can be enjoyed any time."

The latest Butcher Block menu features these offerings.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs: Lightly breaded steak topped with country-style cream gravy. This breakfast classic is served with two eggs, choice of hash browns or breakfast potatoes and choice of three buttermilk pancakes, fresh baked Mammoth Muffin ® or buttered toast.

or buttered toast. Pigs in a Blanket: Three pork sausage links are grilled and each wrapped in a warm, fluffy buttermilk pancake. This meal is served with two eggs and a choice of hash browns or breakfast potatoes.

Hearty Man's Combo: This hearty combo features two eggs, smoked sausage, two Applewood smoked bacon strips and two sausage links. This is all served with crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes and choice of three buttermilk pancakes, fresh baked Mammoth Muffin ® or buttered toast.

or buttered toast. Top Sirloin Steak Dinner: A USDA Choice 6 oz. grilled steak is topped with garlic butter and served with two dinner sides.

Steak Quesadilla: Grilled steak tips, diced onions and green peppers are melted with American and Pepper Jack cheeses in a crispy flour tortilla. The Steak Quesadilla is served with sour cream and salsa.

Steak & Peppers Skillet: USDA steak tips with tender red bell peppers, grilled red onions, mushrooms and a rich beef gravy served over breakfast potatoes.

The Butcher Block menu is available for a limited time at all Perkins restaurants.

A Chocolate Explosion

The beloved Perkins bakery is all in on chocolate and ready to satisfy your sweet cravings with a lineup featuring chocolate-inspired creations: Chocolate French Silk Pie, Chocolate Overload Cake, and Chocolate Chocolate Chip Mammoth Muffins®. Bakery items may be enjoyed with dine-in meals or purchased for to-go.

It is now easier than ever for guests to enjoy Perkins favorites, as all entrées and bakery treats are available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com . For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu .

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company-owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. This legacy brand has transformed to become legendary and was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine.

Perkins offers an expansive menu that includes breakfast favorites, and with breakfast served all day, people can get exactly what they want with the signature Build-Your-Own Breakfast. The menu also features hearty homestyle entrées along with a selection of soups and salads, as well as the Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The Perkins iconic in-store bakery offers a wide selection of pies and other treats, including the signature Mammoth Muffins®. All the Perkins menu and Bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.

As a leading full-service concept within the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate presence and with multi-unit franchise operators by offering a number of flexible build options.

To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com .

Photos: HERE

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

305.631.2283

SOURCE Perkins Restaurant & Bakery