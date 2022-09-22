Perkins Welcomes Fall With Pumpkin Treats & Popular 'Burger, Fries & Pie' Combos

The Restaurant's Classic Burger Combos Are Back For Their Fourth Year

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasons are changing and so are the menu items at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery . For a limited time, guests can enjoy a selection of fall favorites to go with their favorite homestyle meals.

A Taste Of Fall

Getting in the spirit of the season has never been tastier with Perkins® fresh-baked Pumpkin bakery items. Fans of fall can wake up and smell the pumpkin with their Pumpkin Spice Pancake Platter, which comes with three Pumpkin Spice Pancakes, two eggs served any style, and choice of bacon or sausage links. Guests can add the sweet taste of autumn to their mid-day snack with a grab-and-go Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mammoth Muffin® or a slice of traditional Pumpkin Pie. Pumpkin Pies with real pumpkin filling inside a flaky crust are also available for purchase as a whole pie or by the slice.

"The start of fall brings the start of warm pumpkin spices, and Perkins is incredibly excited to add those flavors to our menu with the return of our annual pumpkin line-up," said Joe Artime, Chief Marketing Officer at Perkins. "As the weather starts to cool, our guests can indulge in a warm stack of our famous Pumpkin pancakes and bring home a pumpkin pie to share with the family."

Burger and Fries and Pies! Oh My!

All good things come in threes, and Perkins fan-favorite Burger, Fries & Pie Combo is no exception. Guests have the option to build their own meal with a choice of any of Perkins Signature Burgers, served with a side of crispy French fries and a delicious slice of Perkins pie. From now until November 8, 2022, at all Perkins restaurants nationwide, fans can indulge in the juicy Breakfast Burger Combo, BBQ Tangler Burger Combo, Classic Cheeseburger or Hamburger Combos, Patty Melt Combo, and this year's newest option, the Smokehouse Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo. To make this promotion even sweeter, these burger combos start at only $10.99 at select locations.

All burgers are made with 100% USDA Angus beef hamburger patties, prepared with the following toppings:

Breakfast Burger Combo - Crispy seasoned hash browns, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg on a warm brioche bun





- Crispy seasoned hash browns, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg on a warm brioche bun BBQ Tangler Burger Combo - Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, crunchy onions, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onions and pickles, finished off with our signature sweet BBQ sauce on a warm brioche bun





- Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, crunchy onions, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onions and pickles, finished off with our signature sweet BBQ sauce on a warm brioche bun Classic Cheeseburger Combo - Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onions and pickles on a warm brioche bun





- Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onions and pickles on a warm brioche bun Patty Melt Combo - Sautéed onions and cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread





- Sautéed onions and cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread Smokehouse Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo - Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles with two patties on a grilled brioche bun. Need to mention that it's two patties

Guests have the option of customizing their combos with any burger and any slice of Perkins homemade pies, creating over 50 delicious meal variations to choose from.

"The Perkins burger, fries, and pie combos are always a fan favorite, and this year we've expanded our menu with the Smokehouse Bacon Double Cheeseburger, giving our guests more choices than ever before," said Artime. "With so many mix and match options at such a little price, you can have your pie and eat it too."

It is now easier than ever for guests to enjoy Perkins favorites, as all entrées and bakery treats are available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com. For more information on Perkins Limited-Time-Only offerings, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu.

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has grown to 290 company-owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada.

Starting with dozens of pancake and waffle options, Perkins expansive menu includes other breakfast favorites like omelets and benedicts, and with breakfast served all day, people can get exactly what they want with their signature Build Your Own Breakfast. Build-Your-Own Breakfast. Other menu items include hearty homestyle entrees like juicy burgers, scrumptious skillet dinners and a wide selection of soups and salads, as well as our Bottomless Pot of Coffee®.

Perkins iconic in-store bakery offers a wide selection of fresh-baked fruit pies, cream pies, and other treats like decadent Cinnamon Rolls, fudge brownies, cookies, and our signature Mammoth Muffins®. All of Perkins menu and Bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.

Perkins takes great pride in our service and experience, embracing a "Kindness Served Daily" philosophy. As a leading full-service concept within the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate presence and with multi-unit franchise operators by offering a number of flexible build options.

To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com/ .

