PERKSFEST IS BACK: PLANET FITNESS OFFERS DEALS FROM TOP BRANDS JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER

HAMPTON, N.H., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced the return of PerksFest, to further celebrate Planet Fitness members and provide the opportunity to score even deeper deals from popular brands for a limited time. The member-only deals can be accessed through the PF App, and include top brands like AARP, Crocs, Garmin, GNC, HEYDUDE and many others. For immediate access to these perks and more, become a PF member today by finding the nearest club or joining online here.

"As part of our commitment to providing ongoing value and affordability to our members, we are thrilled to offer these exciting deals at a time when consumers are looking for savings," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Over the last year alone, our PF Perks program has saved our members over $6.5 million*, and we know they will jump at the chance to earn even more savings with these offers."

During PerksFest, going on now through June 30, Planet Fitness members can access an array of Perks in the form of discounts and special offers during the promotion period, including:

Crocs: Step into the world of comfort and style with a 30% off discount on a wide range of Crocs footwear

Step into the world of comfort and style with a on a wide range of Crocs footwear Garmin: Classic Card and PF Black Card® members can access exclusive PF discounts on watches and more

Classic Card and PF Black Card® GNC: Get 10% off orders of $80+ with a special promo code

Get with a special promo code HEYDUDE: Get two pairs of shoes for $79 on select styles

Get on select styles Hint: Score a free, fruit-flavored lip balm with any purchase

Score a with any purchase Hotels.com and Expedia: Unlock 9% percent off discounted stays to embark on your next adventure

Unlock discounted stays to embark on your next adventure AARP: Enjoy a 43% off discount on a 5-year membership unlocking exclusive benefits and savings for years to come

Enjoy a unlocking exclusive benefits and savings for years to come PF Store: Save 35% on your purchases (excluding giveback merch) and* elevate your gym style game with PF Store merchandise

In addition to PerksFest discounts, Planet Fitness' Perks program gives all members access to special deals and offers** year-round, providing even more value and savings on everyday essentials.

To view all Planet Fitness Perks, download the Planet Fitness App or visit Planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks. Members can also shop for Planet Fitness apparel, gear and more at shop.planetfitness.com.

*2023

**Restrictions apply. Must be a Planet Fitness member. Valid at participating U.S. locations only. Offers valid on select products only, see specific offer for details. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2024 Planet Fitness Franchising

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,599 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

