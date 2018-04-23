Permian All-Stars Take the Stage at DUG Permian Basin

"DUG Permian Basin will provide operators' first-hand insight into how they're improving their EURs and their next steps in driving up those numbers," said Oil and Gas Investor's Editor-at-large, Nissa Darbonne. The added DUG Technology program will reveal the latest in water and sand solutions -- and current best practices in delivering these downhole to the richest rock."

In an Operator Spotlight, Devon Energy's Vice President for the Delaware Business Unit, John Raines, will share its forecasts of $2.5 billion of free cash flow through 2020. Devon Energy was among the few listed for generating profitability when oil prices dipped to $35 per barrel and has the attention of many companies for its optimization and rich rocks.

WPX Energy's President & COO Clay Gaspar will tee-off the first day of the conference with an opening keynote featuring the company's growth in the Delaware. Since its 2015 entry, WPX has grown Delaware production to more than 58,000 boe/d—more than twice that of a year earlier. The first-90-day production from five Lindsay 10-15 pad wells was 576,000 bbl of oil. Gaspar will share more on how the company is making the zones pay.

Shortly after Gaspar's Opening Keynote, Marathon Oil's Vice President of Resource Plays - South, Todd Abbott, will lead an Operator Spotlight on the company's portfolio and plan. Marathon Oil's 2017 Northern Delaware entry bolted onto its already strong resource positions in the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Midcontinent. The portfolio is now producing some 250,000 net BOE/d.

From keynote presentations and operator spotlights to roundtable discussions, DUG Permian Basin conference will host 30+ speakers. Featured speakers include:

Steve Pruett , President & CEO , Elevation Resources

President & CEO J. Ross Craft , Chairman & CEO , Approach Resources Inc.

Chairman & CEO Steve Herod , Executive Vice President , Corporate Development, Halcon Resources Corp.

Executive Vice President Corporate Development, Jim Summers , CEO , H20 Midstream LLC

CEO Thomas F. Darden , CEO , Wolfcamp Water Partners LLC

CEO Hunter Wallace , COO , Atlas Sand Company LLC

COO Greg Garcia , Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing , Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing Rhett Bennett , CEO , Black Mountain Sand

CEO J. Michael Anderson , President , Layne Water Midstream ; Senior Vice President & CFO, Layne Christensen Co.

President ; Senior Vice President & CFO, Kevin Fisher , CEO , PropX

CEO Ron Gusek , President, Liberty Oilfield Services

For more on DUG Permian Basin, visit DUGPermian.com.

