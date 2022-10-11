PermitUsNow Celebrates October 2022 as National Code Enforcement Month

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a construction industry award winning building permitting management firm, celebrates National Code Enforcement Month in October 2022 by sharing key tips to assist Contractors in pulling building permits for their construction projects. This month-long recognition was established by the American Association of Code Enforcement to express appreciation for Code Enforcement Officers' dedication to their work.

Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow shares industry tips to Contractors at construction industry event in Houston, Texas 2022 PermitUsNow team members last to leave City of Houston Permitting Center morning before office opens so can be ready for meetings with Plan Reviewers.

Code Enforcement Officers serve in a challenging role across our great country. From inspecting and issuing violations on buildings that were improperly permitted or not at all to working with demanding workloads. And doing so while keeping their primary focus on ensuring that structures are built in accordance to building codes and to their perspective jurisdiction ordinances.

"We're grateful to have established relationships with Code Enforcement Officers across the state of Texas and other regions of the U.S. They bring a wealth of knowledge; and we consider them partners in the construction industry." Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow

Oversights in permitting happen but when a contractor knowingly starts a construction project without having the proper permits, their project risk increases, costs are added, and this almost guarantees that they will be discovered and "red tagged" by a Code Enforcement Officer, especially when building within the boundaries of cities and major counties.

To assist Contractors in realizing the critical role that Code Enforcement Officers play and the importance of National Code Enforcement Month, Contractors can gain insights from 7 Tips to Follow When Caught Without Having a Building Permit in our article titled "Why Contractors Should Care About National Code Compliance Month".

Calls to our toll-free line come from small contractors who might have been overwhelmed with projects or simply were not aware of which kinds of building permits were required. The PermitUsNow team has also received requests from large contractors asking for assistance in addressing the violations to bring their project into compliance so they to resume work as quickly as possible. Job shutdowns can occur due to red tags so we share with Contractors our experience in clearing red tags and working with Code Enforcement Officers to minimize Contractors headaches with being found out of compliance.

"It's really a tough job that Code Enforcement Officers do on a daily and we appreciate their efforts to make sure buildings are safe." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, PermitUsNow Technical Manager

The PermitUsNow team is proud to join municipalities, and counties in Texas and across North America in appreciating Code Enforcement Officers during the month of October.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow created a permit expediting service to help Architects, Contractors, and Project Owners to do what they love to do best and that is building their customers' dreams. Companies like HEB, OTG | United Airlines, Clayton Homes, Planet Fitness, and Burns and McDonnell have experienced saving time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects. Because they have saved time, they were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, plus become profitable sooner. The PermitUsNow team are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with over 700 jurisdictions in Texas, other AHJ's across the US and in Canada. PermitUsNow staff write articles in industry newspapers plus have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

