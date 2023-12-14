PermitUsNow Earns Prestigious Recognition at City of Houston's Housing Contract Compliance IMPACT Awards

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, the premiere building permitting expediting firm in Texas, is thrilled to be recognized during the City of Houston's Housing and Community Development Department's Contract Compliance Team Inaugural Contract Compliance IMPACT Awards & Appreciation Celebration Brunch. The event will take place on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. (CST) at HCDD's office near Houston's mid-town. This event is an opportunity for the HCDD Contract Compliance team to express their gratitude for PermitUsNow's unwavering dedication to fostering a more equitable city for all Houstonians.

City of Houston Housing and Community Development Contract Compliance Team Inaugural IMPACT Awards and Appreciation Celebration in Houston, Texas Helen Callier, President, Moruf Jimoh, Technical Manager, and Vickie Salgado, Permit Project Coordinator

PermitUsNow will also be featured in the City of Houston's HCDD Contract Compliance 2023 Ambassadors of Excellence Year-End Review to highlight the firm's remarkable accomplishments on the City of Houston's website at houstontx.gov.

"We are truly honored for the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Contract Compliance recognition for our permitting services making a positive difference for Houstonians. This means a lot to our team and we're so proud to do what we do in expediting permits." states Helen Callier, president of PermitUsNow.

PermitUsNow has pulled hundreds of permits for reconstructed and rehabilitated single-family homes plus have permitted several multifamily affordable housing developments in the Houston area. Key staff work closely with HCDD's selected general contractors such as BRIZO Construction to make sure permits are obtained in a timely manner so construction can start and finish on schedule. Here's what Karen Franklin says about our impact in the community permitting City of Houston housing projects and supporting other community initiatives. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twwaRjiq6R8

"It's an honor to be recognized by the City of Houston Housing. Our team works with a sense of urgency on all housing projects because we know we're impacting others in a good way that call Houston home." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager of PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow also permits affordable homes built through Opportunity Home San Antonio. Approximately twelve permits have been pulled in November this year with more in the queue for permitting in 2024.

To learn more about PermitUsNow's permitting company and services, please visit https://permitusnow.com/

About PermitUsNow: PermitUsNow is the industry-leading building permit expediting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas and covers the state. With a commitment to streamlining the permit acquisition process, PermitUsNow assists clients in navigating complex regulations, ensuring compliance, and expediting permits efficiently. With a focus on exceptional customer service, PermitUsNow supports busy Architects, Contractors and Project Owners like H-E-B, OTG | United, K-9 Resorts, and ATKINS and other organizations throughout the construction industry, contributing to the success of projects across the region. We help save time, money and energy so our clients can focus on what that love to do best and that's to build their customers' dreams. To learn more visit permitusnow.com.

