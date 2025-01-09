PermitUsNow Founder Helen Callier Joins Habitat for Humanity to Honor President Jimmy Carter's Legacy in Affordable Housing

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a leading building permit expediting firm, announced that Helen Callier, its Founder and CEO, proudly participated in one of Habitat for Humanity's worldwide initiatives honoring President Jimmy Carter's lifelong commitment to building affordable housing. The event, held in Houston, celebrated Carter's contributions to improving access to safe, quality homes for families in need, while Allison Hay, CEO Houston Habitat for Humanity recognized the critical role permitting played in transforming construction plans into reality.

Helen Callier, PermitUsNow takes a photo in front of wall dedicated to President Jimmy Carter and his commitment to public service and building affordable homes during a memorial event honoring the 39th president, at the Barbara Bush Literary Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Houston. Photo Credit to Brett Coomer/photographer Helen Callier, PermitUsNow with Cindy Ramos, recipient of a Habitat of Humanity affordable home that was one of the 100 homes built in 1998 via the Carter Project in Houston, Texas. Cindy Ramos spoke at today's commemoration and what former President Jimmy Carter meant to her and her family.

Callier joined other community leaders, volunteers, John Whitmire, City of Houston Mayor, Harris County Judge Lina Hildago and Habitat for Humanity staff to commemorate President Carter's dedication to affordable housing. In 1998, the Carter Project involved hundreds of volunteers and built 100 homes in one week in Houston, Texas, which was a historical record. Carter's leadership inspired thousands to roll up their sleeves to make housing more accessible for families across the world. PermitUsNow has directly contributed to this mission, expediting permits for hundreds of affordable homes in the Houston area, ensuring families can move into their new homes without delays.

"President Jimmy Carter's legacy reminds us that a safe and affordable house makes a difference, and it is a fundamental right," said Helen Callier. "At PermitUsNow, we see the impact permits play in turning dreams into homes. By permitting affordable single-family housing, we can honor his passion and continue to make a difference in the lives of families who deserve a place to call home."

Participating in this event also highlighted PermitUsNow's ongoing commitment to supporting housing initiatives. With expertise in expediting permits for residential and commercial projects, the company plays a vital role in reducing delays that can hinder construction timelines, ensuring families experience fewer barriers to homeownership.

Timothy Hudson: From Habitat to Permitting Expertise

Timothy Hudson, a Permit Coordinator at PermitUsNow, brings a unique perspective to the company's mission. Hudson previously served as the Logistics Manager for Houston's Habitat for Humanity, where he ensured construction materials were sourced, warehoused, and delivered efficiently to build sites. His experience underscores the interconnectedness of logistics, permitting, and construction.

"Working with Habitat for Humanity taught me the importance of every piece of the puzzle in homebuilding—from the materials to the permits," said Hudson. "Ensuring everything is ready and delivered on time is crucial to staying on schedule, and permits are the first step to getting any project off the ground. It's an honor to continue contributing to affordable housing through PermitUsNow."

Building a Future Rooted in Community

Pierce Bush, grandson of former President H.W. Bush, spoke at this event about Houston's rich diversity and as a Black woman-owned business recognized as one of the top 25 subcontractors in Houston, PermitUsNow's participation in affordable housing projects exemplifies its dedication to giving back to communities and fostering growth where it matters most.

"Every home permitted represents hope and opportunity," Callier added. "PermitUsNow is proud to stand with Habitat for Humanity in honoring President Carter and ensuring that families have access to the homes they need and deserve."

PermitUsNow is a nationally recognized building permit expediting firm serving architects, contractors, and project owners across Texas and beyond. Known for its exceptional customer service and expertise, PermitUsNow has helped streamline permitting for thousands of projects, saving clients time and money. From residential homes to commercial developments like for H-E-B and Radom Capital, the firm ensures projects meet regulatory requirements efficiently, paving the way for construction success.

