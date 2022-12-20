PermitUsNow Founder Helen Callier Offers Comments Regarding Service as Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Commissioner

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen Callier, Founder of PermitUsNow recently completed her six-year term as State of Texas Commissioner with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

In this role, Callier supported 891,673 Licensees and 37 industry programs regulated by TDLR.

Helen Callier visiting with and encouraging Cosmetology students at Houston Community College in Houston, Texas while serving as State of Texas Commissioner on TDLR Commission. Thank you State of Texas Helen Callier for your service on TDLR Commission and to Texans over the last 6 years.

"The last six years have provided me exciting opportunities to serve on the TDLR Commission and support Texans. I have been deeply touched by seeing increased support for Midwives, to lead efforts associated with House Bill 1342 related to the Second Chance Program, to stress the importance of the Historically Underutilized Businesses Program, and to lead the TDLR Commission committee on Sunset. TDLR is a first-tier agency for the State of Texas. The staff, Advisory Boards and appointed Commissioners do a phenomenal job of serving Licensees and Texans. I am proud of my service on this Commission and all of the leadership roles that I was able to fulfill on the Commission," Callier commented.

The following are highlights of TDLR initiatives that Callier led:

House Bill 1342 Second Chance Program : Passed in the 86 th Texas Legislature in 2019, this bill allows someone with a criminal conviction to receive an occupational license when certain criteria are met. The key benefit of the bill allows persons who may otherwise be denied a license due to criminal history to now potentially become licensed again upon release from prison. Approximately 4 to 5 restricted licenses have been granted to date along with a cosmetology training program graduating 8 people through Texas Department of Criminal Justice thus making their dreams come true.

Midwives Program : Callier led efforts on TDLR Commission Midwives Committee along with Commissioner Ray Callas , MD, and the Midwives Advisory Board Chair that resulted in essential rulings being drafted and subsequently passed by the Commission. New rules, along with continued Midwives training, are structured to save babies' lives during birth and give assurance to parents.

: Callier led efforts on TDLR Commission Midwives Committee along with Commissioner , MD, and the Midwives Advisory Board Chair that resulted in essential rulings being drafted and subsequently passed by the Commission. New rules, along with continued Midwives training, are structured to save babies' lives during birth and give assurance to parents. HUB Program: Callier was instrumental in increasing awareness and the importance of reporting HUB data monthly to the TDLR Commission and pushed for having Mentor-Protégé Relationships established to assist small businesses. To date, TDLR meets or exceeds State of Texas HUB goals and has 2 active mentor-protégé relationships standing as an example to much larger budgeted State of Texas agencies with no such relationships in place.

TDLR Sunset: Working with TDLR staff, Callier led TDLR Sunset Commission Committee. TDLR was granted approval to exist for many years to come during the State of Texas 87th Legislature in 2021.

Additionally, Callier encouraged hundreds of TDLR Licensees and students at Veterans events, Chambers of Commerce meetings, and numerous visits to Career and Technical Education Centers such as Temple High School and Houston Community College.

About Helen Callier

Helen Callier is president of Bradlink LLC, a technical services firm. She is also the Founder of PermitUsNow, an industry recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Texas. Callier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She is a graduate on the Goldmans Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program.

Callier was recognized in 2021 by the Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Women Who Mean Business and Small Business Administration Womens' Business Champion. She is currently serving advisory board vice chair for the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and as advisory board member for SubContractors USA News.

Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker and a frequent contributor in the business and philanthropic circles that support Texans.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a permit expediting service that helps Architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. The PermitUsNow team are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write articles in industry newspapers plus have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such H-E-B, United Airlines, Clayton Homes, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

