PermitUsNow Launches Video with Essential Tips for Gulf Coast Business Owners to Prepare for Hurricane Season

PermitUsNow

27 Jun, 2023, 08:31 ET

HOUSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a leading provider of permit expediting services located in Texas, is proud to announce the launch of a new educational video aimed at helping business owners along the Gulf Coast prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. The video provides valuable insights and tips on building a comprehensive business hurricane kit, with a focus on items that can streamline the process of obtaining a building permit for post-hurricane reconstruction.

Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow shares tips to assist business owners along the Texas Gulf Coast to prepare for hurricane season with important documents so can recover quickly in the event of adverse impact during a hurricane, major storm or flooding.
The Gulf Coast region is known for its vulnerability to hurricanes and the devastating impact they can have on businesses. PermitUsNow understands the challenges that business owners face in the aftermath of a hurricane or flood, particularly when it comes to navigating the complex process of obtaining a building permit to rebuild their properties.

The newly released video offers practical advice and guidance to empower business owners with the knowledge they need to effectively prepare for and recover from a natural disaster. By assembling a well-thought-out business hurricane kit, owners can ensure they have the necessary documentation and information readily available, expediting the permit application process and enabling a faster return to normal operations.

The video features PermitUsNow's president – Helen Callier, who provides key insights on the essential components of a business hurricane kit. These items include:

  • Documentation: Business owners are advised to keep important documents in hard copy and electronic format, such as insurance policies, building plans, copy of health permit or building permit, survey, licenses, and certificate of occupancy, in a secure and easily accessible location. Having these documents readily available can expedite the process of applying for a building permit at the City or County jurisdiction.

In addition to the tips highlighted on video, business owners are encouraged to follow these three tips and include them in their business hurricane preparedness kit.

  • Photographic and Video Evidence: Taking pre- and post-disaster images of the property, as well as video documentation of the damage incurred, can strengthen insurance claims and aid in the rebuilding process. This evidence should be included in the business hurricane kit to support the permit application.
  • Detailed Inventory: Maintaining an up-to-date inventory of all business assets such as equipment, equipment manufacturing specifications and equipment layout plan. This inventory of equipment will help during the permitting process for Plan Reviewers to review for granting permit.
  • Contact Information: Business owners should compile a comprehensive list of essential contacts like insurance agent, general contractors, trade contractors, and local government agencies. This information will be essential in the event of an emergency and when submitting permit applications.

As a proven industry partner in the construction industry, PermitUsNow is committed to supporting businesses along the Gulf Coast in their hurricane preparedness efforts. By sharing valuable tips and knowledge through this educational video, the company aims to empower business owners with the information necessary to begin to navigate the complex process of rebuilding after a disaster strikes.

"This video offers practical tips for businesses by emphasizing key documents required to move through the permitting process expeditiously."  Helen Callier, President, PermitUsNow

The video is available for free on the PermitUsNow website permitusnow.com and can be accessed by business owners seeking guidance on hurricane preparedness and if need to engage the building permit application process to rebuild. PermitUsNow encourages all business owners in the Gulf Coast region to take advantage of this valuable information to safeguard their businesses and facilitate a swift recovery.

About PermitUsNow 

PermitUsNow is a permit expediting service that helps Architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals.  PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America.

Companies such H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner. 

For more information about PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com.

Media Contact:

Len Cal
281-361-5809
[email protected] 

SOURCE PermitUsNow

