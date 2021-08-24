PermitUsNow Proudly Supports the HCC Mattress Mack School of Selling

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, an industry recognized building permitting expediting small business in Texas, is a proud supporter of the HCC Mattress Mack School of Selling – Session 6, August 26, 2021 – "What You Learn After You Know It All". As a go to building permitting resource, one of PermitUsNow's core values is continued learning; and encourages other small business to embrace life-long learning to build a sustainable business.

Mattress Mack, Owner of Gallery Furniture and Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow, Houston, Texas small business conference HCC Mattress Mack School of Selling, August 26, 2021 Session 6, What You Learn After You Know It All

Helen Callier, PermitUsNow's Leader first met Mattress Mack, owner of the renowned Gallery Furniture over 10 years ago at a small business conference in Houston, Texas where he served as the awards luncheon keynote speaker. He arrived early, shared his powerful story of overcoming business challenges, stayed late, and answered questions from many small businesses in attendance.

And today, Mattress Mack continues to support small businesses with valuable tips, strategies, and tools through the HCC Mattress Mack School of Selling – Session 6, August 26, 2021 "What You Learn After You Know It All". Participants will learn in this session: Continuous & Never-Ending Thinking; Entrepreneurship as a Mindset & Skillset; Act Like an Entrepreneur and Enhance your Career. This is a virtual workshop and we invite interested parties to register online. The cost is free.

"We are super excited to be a supporter of the HCC Mattress Mack School of Selling. This is a must attend event. Small businesses will learn from a uber successful businessperson; and be able to gain valuable tips to help them in their business now." Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow plays an important in the business community by sponsoring annually HCC's Business Plan Competition and supporting training programs that will make an immediate and positive impact to small businesses like the HCC Mattress Mack School of Selling.

To glean ideas tips from successful business owners is a proven way to get ahead; and Mattress Mack is an ideal businessman to learn from. PermitUsNow believes in the small business community and in Houston; and are committed to helping others in their business journey.

About Permit Us Now

Founded in September 2016, PermitUsNow is the go-to one-stop building permitting firm that helps Architects, Engineers and Contractors to save time and money plus start construction in a timely manner. PermitUsNow covers over 500 jurisdictions in Texas and has a national presence. PermitUsNow has offices in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas and Jacksonville, FL. PermitUsNow manages permitting from design phase to close out for commercial, institutional, and residential projects with a team of recognized experts. PermitUsNow was also recently recognized by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association with the LUNA Award in 2020; and by SubContractors USA in 2021 as Top Contractor of the Year.

Through its parent company, PermitUsNow is a certified minority and woman-owned business. Clients of PermitUsNow include H-E-B, JOERIS, Burns and McDonnell, United Airlines, Planet Fitness, and Brake Check.

Learn more on PermitUsNow, LLC, visit http://www.permitusnow.com or follow @permitusnow, on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

