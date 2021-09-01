PermitUsNow Provides Building Permitting Tips for Residential Property Owners Impacted by Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, an industry recognized building permitting and expediting small business along the Texas Gulf Coast, has provided construction permitting tips to residential property owners impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. As natives and residents of Houston, Texas, PermitUsNow's staff realizes the challenges in rebuilding after a hurricane and has stepped up to offer straight-forward tips to minimize frustrations often associated with permitting.

PermitUsNow team members drafted 5 Residential Building Permitting Tips After Suffering Damage from Hurricane Ida to give persons in Louisiana impacted with immediate advice to use when planning for home repairs and renovations. In the aftermath, most jurisdiction permitting staff will work diligently in responding to property owners' questions about permitting, but the reality is that after Hurricane Ida combined with pandemic challenges, permitting staff will be swamped with calls and many may struggle to get back to work if their own homes have been damaged.

Industry data show that homeowners make better decisions and are less likely to be ripped off by unscrupulous contractors when they have some insight on when a building permit is needed. This is another reason for PermitUsNow team providing helpful tips to homeowners.

"There is a special kinship with our neighbors in Louisiana; and we wanted to immediately provide practical tips to assist in rebuilding, renovating, or making repairs to residential property damaged by Hurricane Ida. We know that this advice can help eliminate headaches related to permits plus save time and money." Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow believes in helping the communities where they work and encourage homeowners to visit permitusnow.com/blog for 5 tips on residential permitting after Hurricane Ida causes damage to their residence.

In addition to knowing when a building permit is required, it is also important to make sure you are working with contractors that are properly licensed to work in Louisiana. If you have any concerns, please visit the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors at https://lslbc.louisiana.gov/contractor-search/ or call them at (800) 256-1392.

About Permit Us Now

Founded in September 2016, PermitUsNow is the go-to one-stop building permitting firm that helps Architects, Engineers and Contractors to save time and money plus start construction in a timely manner. PermitUsNow covers over 500 jurisdictions in Texas and has a national presence. PermitUsNow has offices in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas and Jacksonville, FL. PermitUsNow manages permitting from design phase to close out for commercial, institutional, and residential projects with a team of recognized experts. PermitUsNow was also recently recognized by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association with the LUNA Award in 2020; and by SubContractors USA in 2021 as Top Contractor of the Year.

Through its parent company, PermitUsNow is a certified minority and woman-owned business. Clients of PermitUsNow include H-E-B, JOERIS, Burns and McDonnell, United Airlines, Planet Fitness, and Brake Check.

Learn more on PermitUsNow, LLC, visit http://www.permitusnow.com or follow @permitusnow, on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

