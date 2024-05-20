PermitUsNow Provides Critical Permitting Tips for Houston Property Owners Rebuilding After Devastating Storm

HOUSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a leading permitting firm recognized for transforming building permitting processes across Houston, is ready to assist commercial and residential property owners with essential permitting guidance following the recent severe weather. The powerful winds and rain that struck on May 16, 2024, have caused an estimated $5 billion to $7 billion in property damage, impacting areas including downtown Houston and the Heights. With many businesses temporarily closed and power restoration efforts underway, PermitUsNow is on call to support the community in navigating the permitting process.

Helen Callier, founder of PermitUsNow leaving City of Houston Permitting Center in downtown Houston. PermitUsNow staff have long-time established relationships and work closely with the City's Plan Reviewers, Plan Analysts, Fire Inspectors, Code Enforcement and many others through-out the Permitting Center. For assistance in permitting in the Houston metroplex, call PermitUsNow first at 1.844.PERMIT.4 PermitUsNow fleet truck by the tornado damaged Wells Fargo Building on Milam in downtown Houston. PermitUsNow's office is a block or so north of this building and numerous others on Milam that suffered immense damage that will require a building permit to make necessary repairs.

Drawing from extensive experience in disaster recovery, the PermitUsNow team understands the urgency and frustration that property owners face when starting repairs after a natural disaster like last Thursday's tornado. Desperate to begin rebuilding, many property owners may overlook the critical step of obtaining the necessary building permits, or, in some cases, contractors may neglect this responsibility. Skipping the permitting process can lead to safety hazards, code enforcement violations known as "red tags", and complications with insurance claims. For more information on handling insurance claims, visit Insurance Claims Guidelines.

"Our office, located in downtown Houston, witnessed the widespread destruction firsthand. The damage to commercial office buildings, restaurants, trees, cars, and more is overwhelming. Our goal is to be a beacon of light for those in need of permitting assistance to rebuild," said Helen Callier, president of PermitUsNow.

Top Permitting Tips for Property Owners:

Identify the Correct Permitting Authority: Determine whether your property falls under the jurisdiction of Harris County , the City of Houston , the City of Katy, or Fort Bend County , or others. Contact the relevant authority to ensure you are applying for the correct permits.



Understand the Required Permits: Structural repairs such as fixing fallen, buckled, or cracked walls, blown-out windows, and collapsed roofs require building permits. Check with your local permitting office for a full list of required permits.



Work with Licensed Contractors: Ensure your contractor is licensed and pulls the necessary permits. Verify their credentials through Contractor Verification.



Prepare Necessary Documentation: Gather all required documents, such as the plans, scope of work, construction cost. and contractor details, to streamline the permitting process.



Schedule Inspections: Once permits are obtained, schedule the necessary inspections at key points during the rebuild to ensure compliance with safety standards.



Stay Informed: Keep up with local building codes and regulations to avoid any compliance issues.



Close-out: Make sure Contractor obtains jurisdiction final inspection on work performed and properly close out project and file documentation as required.

PermitUsNow has activated its toll-free line, 1.844.PERMIT.4, to answer questions and provide tips on obtaining the necessary building permits for both commercial and residential property owners.

"We have extensive experience assisting commercial and residential owners with permitting after storms and floods. Answering permitting questions from the communities where we live, work, and play is a core part of our mission," said Moruf Jimoh, Permitting Manager at PermitUsNow.

Repairing and rebuilding homes and businesses can be a stressful process, and navigating the permitting requirements can be confusing. PermitUsNow encourages property owners to also consult their jurisdiction's permitting website for additional information on obtaining a permit.

For years, PermitUsNow has supported homeowners and commercial property owners in pulling permits after natural disasters in Houston, along the Gulf Coast, and other regions. Commercial and residential property owners are encouraged to call PermitUsNow for permitting assistance at 1.844.PERMIT.4 or visit https://permitusnow.com/quote/.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a dynamic firm that is transforming the state of building permitting nationwide. PermitUsNow helps architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow staff are permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such BRIZO, H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

For more information about Callier and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com.

