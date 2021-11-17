PermitUsNow Releases "The Building Permit Logbook" Because Tracking Permits Should be Stress Free and Easy for Contractors

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow announced today the release of "The Building Permit Logbook" by Helen Callier. This book helps contractors to save time and money by tracking building permits daily for their construction projects.

"We realize that Contractors prefer to focus on what they do best and require a straight-forward way to keep up with multiple permits on a job. The Building Permit Logbook is designed to be that resource to assist in tracking permits daily and we're thrilled to help contractors in this way," said Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow. This book was created because I along with PermitUsNow team members want to help contractors and Project Owners to have a clear understanding about the status of their construction project permits. Knowing and having quick centralized record on which permits have been pulled, if posted, permit cost and other information provides value to contractors.

The Building Permit Logbook has space for contractors to track multiple types of permits like civil site, building, demo, or trade permits on a construction project. There is also space to capture notes associated with a particular permit and to write any ideas such as phasing permits. The logbook is available in hard back and paperback to meet the needs of the contractor.

"We receive calls from Contractors asking how they can obtain a copy of their permit from the City or if we can pull a copy of permit for them and post on job site and other questions like types of permits needed. We believe that The Building Permit Logbook will help thousands of contractors." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager of PermitUsNow

The Building Permit Logbook exists to make tracking permits easy. It can be found on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and permitusnow.com.

About Permit Us Now

PermitUsNow created a permit expediting service to help Architects, Contractors and Project Owners to save time and money in obtaining building permits to start construction in a timely manner. Companies like HEB, OTG | United Airlines, Planet Fitness, and Burns and McDonnell have experienced saving time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects. Because they have saved time, they were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, plus generate more revenue like never before. The PermitUsNow team are building permitting process` and code experts who have worked with over 500 jurisdictions across the state of Texas and others across the US.

Media Contact: Len Cal

Tel: 281.312.9981 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PermitUsNow