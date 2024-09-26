PermitUsNow Shares Permitting Tips to Assist Homeowners in Rebuilding After Hurricane Helene

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a leading permitting firm recognized for transforming building permitting nationwide, is ready to assist residential and commercial property owners with essential permitting guidance in rebuilding after hurricane Helene barrels through the Gulf Coast into Florida. Hurricane Helene is projected to cause hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage and PermitUsNow is launching out in advance of landfall to stand as a beacon to assist in permitting for rebuilding homes and commercial properties.

Helen Callier, Founder and President of PermitUsNow encouraging property owners to be mindful of pulling the proper permits when rebuilding after hurricanes.

PermitUsNow has long time experience in permitting residential and commercial properties after natural disasters such as hurricanes. We know first-hand the frustration property owners experience when faced with the daunting task of having to rebuild after a devastating storm. Desperate to begin rebuilding, many property owners may overlook the critical step of obtaining the necessary building permits, or, in some cases, contractors may neglect this responsibility. Skipping the permitting process often leads to safety hazards, code enforcement violations known as "red tags", and complications with insurance claims.

"Those along the Gulf Coast share a unique bond and come together as neighbors in a time of natural disasters. This time is no different and the PermitUsNow toll free line is open to answer any permitting related questions." Helen Callier, President and Founder of PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow stands as a resource to assist homeowners and commercial property owners in rebuilding after hurricane Helene in Florida.

"We just went through a hurricane, and we know how stressful it can be when starting to rebuild. We pull residential permits in Florida and wanted to let folks know that we get it. And that we are available to provide support to those homeowners that may require assistance in permitting to rebuild their homes." Timothy Hudson, PermitUsNow

As property owners begin to rebuild, below are 5 tips to consider for permitting.

1. Start Early in Assessing Damage

Document Everything : Take detailed photos and videos of the damage for insurance claims and permitting purposes. This documentation will help streamline your permit application and may be required by local authorities.

2. Check Local Building Codes

Understand Updates : After a hurricane, many jurisdictions may update their building codes to improve safety and resilience. Check with your local building department to ensure your plans comply with current codes and standards, particularly for wind resistance and flood zones.

3. Hire Professionals Knowledgeable of Permitting Requirements

4. Gather Required Documentation

Prepare Your Paperwork : Depending on the type of damage, common documents required for building permits include property surveys, construction plans, proof of ownership, and contractor licenses. Having these ready can speed up the review process.

5. Stay in Communication with Local Authorities

Be Proactive : Regularly check in with your local building department during the permitting process. Establishing a good rapport can help you quickly address any questions or issues that arise, keeping your project on track.

Rebuilding homes and businesses can be a stressful process, and attempting to figure out the permitting requirements can be confusing. PermitUsNow encourages property owners to also check their jurisdiction's permitting website for information on obtaining a permit.

Commercial and residential property owners are encouraged to call PermitUsNow for permitting assistance at 1.844.PERMIT.4 or visit https://permitusnow.com/quote/.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a dynamic firm that is transforming the state of building permitting nationwide. PermitUsNow helps architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow staff are permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such BRIZO, H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

For more information about Callier and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com

