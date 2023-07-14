PermitUsNow to Showcase Commitment to Community at 2023 Career Opportunity Fair

News provided by

PermitUsNow

14 Jul, 2023, 08:34 ET

HOUSTON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, the leading building permit expediting firm headquartered in the Lone Star state, is thrilled to announce its participation as a vendor and sponsor in the highly anticipated 2023 Career Opportunity Fair. This event was proudly hosted by the City of Houston's Housing and Community Development Department-Contract Compliance Division on July 13, 2023, at the esteemed Houston Community College West Loop Campus.

Continue Reading
Members of the industry recognized PermitUsNow team participated in the 6th Annual Career Opportunity Fair hosted by the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Contract Compliance team. Truly grateful for this outreach to thousands of persons looking for employment in Houston, Texas.
Members of the industry recognized PermitUsNow team participated in the 6th Annual Career Opportunity Fair hosted by the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Contract Compliance team. Truly grateful for this outreach to thousands of persons looking for employment in Houston, Texas.
6th Annual Career Opportunity Fair hosted by the City of Houston Housing City of Houston's Housing and Community Development Department-Contract Compliance Division on July 13, 2023, at the esteemed Houston Community College West Loop Campus.
6th Annual Career Opportunity Fair hosted by the City of Houston Housing City of Houston's Housing and Community Development Department-Contract Compliance Division on July 13, 2023, at the esteemed Houston Community College West Loop Campus.

The Career Opportunity Fair serves as a catalyst to bring together a diverse range of employers, experienced professionals, and entry-level individuals from all economic backgrounds, all under one roof. With a focus on promoting employment and contracting opportunities within the community, the fair also provides valuable training and certification resources to empower job seekers and facilitate connections with recruiters.

As an active participant in this significant community involvement event, PermitUsNow aims to foster an inclusive and supportive environment where individuals can explore a wide range of career paths and make meaningful connections with potential employers. By bringing together organizations from various sectors, including governmental, non-governmental, and private entities, the Career Opportunity Fair offers a unique platform for open and wide-ranging career opportunities.

"We are excited and honored to be a part of the 2023 Career Opportunity Fair," said Helen Callier, President at PermitUsNow. "At PermitUsNow, we firmly believe in the power of community engagement and supporting local talent. This event aligns perfectly with our core values, and we are committed to making a positive impact by providing employment opportunities and empowering individuals to thrive in their chosen careers."

PermitUsNow's participation as a vendor and sponsor showcased its dedication to the local community, reinforcing its position as the top building permit expediting firm in the region. By being present at the Career Opportunity Fair, PermitUsNow connected with job seekers, shared insights into the construction industry, and demonstrated its commitment to creating a vibrant and prosperous community.

"We were encouraged by all attendees that visited the PermitUsNow booth and learned about the exciting opportunities available in the construction industry," added Helen Callier. "Whether interested parties were experienced and looking for a new challenge or an individual starting your career journey, PermitUsNow was present to support them. Our team was on hand to provide valuable information, answer questions, and discuss potential career paths within our organization."

PermitUsNow invites all community members, job seekers, and employers to join them in supporting future Career Fair Events hosted by the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department. This is an invaluable resource for those seeking new opportunities, professional growth, and meaningful connections within the community.

To learn more about PermitUsNow's services and involvement in the community, please visit https://permitusnow.com/.

About PermitUsNow: PermitUsNow is the industry-leading building permit expediting firm headquartered in the Lone Star state. With a commitment to streamlining the permit acquisition process, PermitUsNow assists clients in navigating complex regulations, ensuring compliance, and expediting permits efficiently. With a focus on exceptional customer service, PermitUsNow supports busy Architects, Contractors and Project Owners like H-E-B, OTG | United, K-9 Resorts, and ATKINS and other organizations throughout the construction industry, contributing to the success of projects across the region.

Media Contact:
Len Cal
281-361-5809
[email protected]

SOURCE PermitUsNow

Also from this source

PermitUsNow Launches Video with Essential Tips for Gulf Coast Business Owners to Prepare for Hurricane Season

PermitUsNow Wins Sub Contractors USA "Top 25 Subcontractor of the Year" Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.