PermitUsNow to Showcase Commitment to Community at 2023 Career Opportunity Fair

HOUSTON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, the leading building permit expediting firm headquartered in the Lone Star state, is thrilled to announce its participation as a vendor and sponsor in the highly anticipated 2023 Career Opportunity Fair. This event was proudly hosted by the City of Houston's Housing and Community Development Department-Contract Compliance Division on July 13, 2023, at the esteemed Houston Community College West Loop Campus.

The Career Opportunity Fair serves as a catalyst to bring together a diverse range of employers, experienced professionals, and entry-level individuals from all economic backgrounds, all under one roof. With a focus on promoting employment and contracting opportunities within the community, the fair also provides valuable training and certification resources to empower job seekers and facilitate connections with recruiters.

As an active participant in this significant community involvement event, PermitUsNow aims to foster an inclusive and supportive environment where individuals can explore a wide range of career paths and make meaningful connections with potential employers. By bringing together organizations from various sectors, including governmental, non-governmental, and private entities, the Career Opportunity Fair offers a unique platform for open and wide-ranging career opportunities.

"We are excited and honored to be a part of the 2023 Career Opportunity Fair," said Helen Callier, President at PermitUsNow. "At PermitUsNow, we firmly believe in the power of community engagement and supporting local talent. This event aligns perfectly with our core values, and we are committed to making a positive impact by providing employment opportunities and empowering individuals to thrive in their chosen careers."

PermitUsNow's participation as a vendor and sponsor showcased its dedication to the local community, reinforcing its position as the top building permit expediting firm in the region. By being present at the Career Opportunity Fair, PermitUsNow connected with job seekers, shared insights into the construction industry, and demonstrated its commitment to creating a vibrant and prosperous community.

"We were encouraged by all attendees that visited the PermitUsNow booth and learned about the exciting opportunities available in the construction industry," added Helen Callier. "Whether interested parties were experienced and looking for a new challenge or an individual starting your career journey, PermitUsNow was present to support them. Our team was on hand to provide valuable information, answer questions, and discuss potential career paths within our organization."

PermitUsNow invites all community members, job seekers, and employers to join them in supporting future Career Fair Events hosted by the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department. This is an invaluable resource for those seeking new opportunities, professional growth, and meaningful connections within the community.

To learn more about PermitUsNow's services and involvement in the community, please visit https://permitusnow.com/.

About PermitUsNow: PermitUsNow is the industry-leading building permit expediting firm headquartered in the Lone Star state. With a commitment to streamlining the permit acquisition process, PermitUsNow assists clients in navigating complex regulations, ensuring compliance, and expediting permits efficiently. With a focus on exceptional customer service, PermitUsNow supports busy Architects, Contractors and Project Owners like H-E-B, OTG | United, K-9 Resorts, and ATKINS and other organizations throughout the construction industry, contributing to the success of projects across the region.

