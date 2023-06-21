PermitUsNow Wins Sub Contractors USA "Top 25 Subcontractor of the Year" Award

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a premiere building permit expediting firm in Texas, was selected as one of the Top 25 Subcontractors of the Year in 2023 during the SubContractors USA Awards Luncheon held on June 21, 2023. This year's event theme focuses on business expansion and encourages small, minority, women, disadvantaged and veteran owned businesses to collaborate and be phenomenal in serving their customers to build a thriving sustainable business.

Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow (left), Moruf Jimoh, Technical Manager, PermitUsNow and Vickie Salgado, Project Coordinator, PermitUsNow in downtown Houston near Harris County and City of Houston Building Permitting Offices. PermitUsNow Wins Sub Contractors USA Top 25 Sub Contractors of the Year Award in 2023 for providing exceptional building permitting services to large Prime Contractors and project owners like H-E-B. Keith Davis, CEO of SubC USA(left), Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow (center) and Moruf Jimoh, Technical Manager, PermitUsNow receiving industry award.

PermitUsNow excels in expediting building permits for commercial, residential, education, transit and aviation projects spanning the Houston area and across the state of Texas. Market leader clients like H-E-B Grocery, OTG | United Airlines, ATKINS Global, and MOD Pizza recognize PermitUsNow for their exceptional ability to acquire permits in a timely manner, enabling clients to provide the ideal customer experience, and achieve accelerated profitability.

"We are grateful to be honored with this one-of-a-kind industry award, which not only highlights our value to clients but also underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering consistently time and cost savings," expressed Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow.

From groundbreaking grocery stores to dynamic urban mixed-use developments, to manufacturing facilities, airport infrastructure and concessions, PermitUsNow has firmly established itself as a go-to building permitting firm. With a comprehensive understanding of building codes, permitting processes, and a strong network of relationships with Plan Reviewers throughout Texas, they consistently ensure smooth and efficient operations so their clients can start construction on time and to become profitable sooner.

"This Top 25 Subcontractors Award holds immense significance for us. It not only showcases our dedication to providing exceptional service but also emphasizes our commitment to going above and beyond to ensure our clients commence construction on schedule," added Moruf Jimoh, PermitUsNow Technical Manager.

This year's Sub Contractors USA Prime Contractors and Sub Contractors event also includes a mini expo with conversational style sessions on industry topics to assist small businesses in learning about opportunities to develop and grow their businesses. Key PermitUsNow staff will be participating in this portion of the event to share tips and insights on the latest changes at local jurisdictions to assist Primes and subcontractors in pulling their permits without delay.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow created a permit expediting service to help busy Architects, Contractors, and Project Owners to do what they love to do best and that is building their customers' dreams. Companies like HEB, OTG | United Airlines, CVS, Planet Fitness, and Burns and McDonnell have experienced saving time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects. Because they have saved time, they were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, plus become profitable sooner. The PermitUsNow team are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with over 700 jurisdictions in Texas, other AHJ's across the US and in Canada. PermitUsNow staff write articles in industry newspapers plus have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits. For more information on PermiUsNow visit www.permitusnow.com.

