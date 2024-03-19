Permuta Appoints Experienced Technology Industry Leader Jeff Mironcow

TYSONS CORNER, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta, a leading software platform for Federal organizational readiness and operational excellence, today announced that experienced technology executive Jeff Mironcow will join the company as a Strategic Advisor on Permuta's Advisory Board.

The selection of Jeff Mironcow comes as Permuta continues to rapidly grow in the US Federal marketplace. "I have known Permuta as a trusted Microsoft partner for quite some time," said Mironcow, a former Microsoft leader and known industry executive in the AI, Cyber, and applications space. "The capabilities of their products DefenseReady and FederalReady have modernized workforce management and improved outcomes. Having pre-built tools that are FedRAMP Cloud-ready brings speed to delivery for the Federal market."

"We are excited to have Jeff join us," said Sig Behrens, Permuta CEO. "His depth of experience and strong track record of customer relationships, team leadership, and results will really help drive our success, but more importantly, the success of our customers."

Mironcow has a proven and successful track record leading organizations and driving growth into the US Public Sector over his twenty-five-year career. He has an experienced, entrepreneurial passion for driving new technology and strategic integration, to building high performing technology teams and businesses, ranging from small startups to global, multinational software companies. Recently his success as Vice President, Public Sector for r4 Technologies, Inc., as well as his past, including fifteen years at Microsoft Federal, in the National Security Group and eight years at Dell Software. He is an award-winning senior executive skilled at identifying mission-focused solutions for National Security, Civilian, and Defense, driving innovation, implementing technology to support each Agency, Bureau, Command and Department's mission.

About Permuta

Permuta Technologies Inc. (www.permuta.com), is a privately owned software manufacturer which creates on-premises, cloud-hosted, and SaaS software tailored for military and civilian organizations. With deep experience in the government, Permuta understands the challenges agencies face to protect and meet mission-critical initiatives. As a trusted leader in delivering solutions built and designed for government, Permuta is committed to increasing effectiveness and readiness so agencies can confidently execute their mission. Their products, built on the Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365 are the only solutions in the market that cover all federal readiness management needs in one system, including force readiness, training, performance and asset management, medical readiness, mission planning and more.

