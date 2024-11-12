Permuta Awarded 2024 Hire Vets Small Gold Medallion for Veteran Employment Excellence

TYSONS CORNER, Va. , Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With November being National Veterans and Military Families Month (NVMFM), Permuta is honored to announce that Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized our company as one of the 839 recipients of the 2024 Hire Vets Gold Medallion Award during a virtual ceremony. We proudly earned the Small Gold award after applying earlier this year and meeting the qualifications. The Hire Vets Medallion Award recognizes businesses that show an unparalleled commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans.

Recipients of the 2024 Hire Vets Medallion Awards, including Permuta, meet rigorous criteria for veteran employment and integration. These standards range from veteran hiring and retention to providing tailored resources, leadership opportunities, human resources support, competitive compensation, and tuition assistance programs. With veterans comprising over 65% of our workforce, Permuta is uniquely equipped to design solutions that truly support the government, built by those who have served.

"Our mission has always been driven by veterans' commitment to service," said Sig Behrens, CEO of Permuta. "Receiving the Hire Vets Gold Medallion reflects the dedication and expertise our veteran team members bring to our work every day. Their experience is the foundation of our success in delivering impactful, mission-focused solutions to the government."

We are deeply proud to receive this prestigious award, and we hope you share in our excitement. Join us in celebrating this achievement with family, friends, and colleagues. To learn more about the award, visit HIREVets.gov.

About Permuta

Permuta Technologies Inc. (www.permuta.com), is a privately owned software manufacturer which creates on-premises, cloud-hosted, and SaaS software, and AI, tailored for military and civilian organizations. With deep experience in the government, Permuta understands the challenges agencies face to protect and meet mission-critical initiatives. As a trusted leader in delivering solutions built and designed for government, Permuta is committed to increasing effectiveness and readiness so agencies can confidently execute their mission. Their products, built on the Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365 are the only solutions in the market that cover all federal readiness management needs in one system, including force readiness, training, performance and asset management, medical readiness, mission planning and more.

