Permuta, IBR & Microsoft are excited to support Marine Corps IT Modernization Prototype Initiative

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta is pleased to announce that it will be supporting the Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions' (PEO MLB) Marine Corps Manpower IT Systems Modernization (#MITSM) team under a prototype initiative awarded to IBR to create the 3T Marketplace (3TMP), which aims to manage talent in a Timely, Targeted, and Transparent way for the United States Marine Corps. This initiative, which includes collaboration between IBR, Permuta, and Microsoft, aims to revolutionize how the Marine Corps manages and develops its personnel by integrating cutting-edge technology and industry-leading expertise. The prototype initiative will leverage IBR's robust human resources experience, Permuta's sophisticated analytics capabilities, and Microsoft's powerful cloud infrastructure to deliver a seamless and efficient talent management experience.

This marketplace will provide a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline the Marine Corps slating and orders process, while also improving performance management and career development. Microsoft's Azure platform will ensure the scalability and security needed to support the marketplace's advanced features, guaranteeing reliable and user-friendly experience. By combining IBR's expertise in warfighter-centered design with Permuta's AI/ML insights, Marines will be able make more informed decisions and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

'We are honored to be a part of this team that has been selected by the United States Marine Corps for this important initiative,' said Sig Behrens, CEO of Permuta Technologies. 'Our partnership with IBR, Microsoft, and our continued investment in AI and cloud technologies position us to provide the Marine Corps with unparalleled capabilities that will enhance their operational readiness and effectiveness.'

'IBR has been leading digital transformation projects for our federal customers for over 10 years. We are thrilled at the opportunity to continue delivering modernized capabilities, now for the USMC,' said David Chafin, CEO of IBR. 'As a small business with more than 20% of workforce as veterans, we are passionate about supporting our service members and their families. We will bring our Military Human Resources process expertise and practitioner Military HR digital transformation experience to deliver a prototype Talent Management capability for the USMC to support the achievement of Talent Management 2030 objectives.'

The 3TMP prototype will be developed through mid-2025 and limited to a specific pool of Marines, with plans for a full rollout, continuous enhancements, and new features to meet the evolving needs of the Marine Corps if selected for full publication.

About Permuta

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, Permuta Technologies is a Microsoft Gold Certified software company renowned for its expertise in readiness solutions for military and civilian organizations. As a pioneer in its field, Permuta offers DefenseReady and FederalReady, two flagship commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions designed to tackle workforce challenges across multiple domains including Human Resources, Operations, Training, Security, Medical, Asset, Case, and Task Management.

