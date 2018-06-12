Pernod Ricard Creates Lasting Impact in U.S. Cities During Annual Responsib'ALL Day

"At Pernod Ricard, we embody the spirit of conviviality—the passion, joy, and meaning we place in our brands—in everything we do, including our volunteer work," said Paul Duffy, CEO of Pernod Ricard USA. "It's our responsibility to live and breathe this mantra in the communities that we live, work, and play in, and it's imperative that we set time aside to preserve and protect these communities that have given so much to us."

Pernod Ricard USA team members volunteered in ten communities across the United States:

In the northeast, employees collaborated with community leaders and local Keep America Beautiful affiliates, Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, Grow NYC, Citizens Committee for New York City , New York City Housing Authority, and Family Centers of Stamford to beautify local parks and recreation centers.

, New York City Housing Authority, and Family Centers of to beautify local parks and recreation centers. Volunteers in Oakbrook, Illinois rolled up their sleeves with Keep Chicago Beautiful as they cleared brush and invasive species of plants to help maintain and rejuvenate proper growth at the Cook County Forest Preserves.

rolled up their sleeves with Keep Chicago Beautiful as they cleared brush and invasive species of plants to help maintain and rejuvenate proper growth at the Cook County Forest Preserves. Pernod Ricard USA team members in Miami partnered with local distributors and removed invasive exotic species and plants in the Virginia Key Beach North Point Park, which serves as a home to a variety of natural ecosystems in South Florida .

team members in partnered with local distributors and removed invasive exotic species and plants in the Virginia Key Beach North Point Park, which serves as a home to a variety of natural ecosystems in . To help "The Jewel of Oakland " continue to sparkle, volunteers removed debris and invasive shrubbery at Lake Merritt, the nation's largest salt-water tidal lake and home to Oakland's oldest wildlife preserve.

" continue to sparkle, volunteers removed debris and invasive shrubbery at Lake Merritt, the nation's largest salt-water tidal lake and home to oldest wildlife preserve. Team members in Southern California put their landscaping skills to use at the San Diego Aquatic Center as they planted new flowers and bushes, and created natural garden beds using river rock harvested from Fiesta Island in nearby Mission Bay.

"At Pernod Ricard USA, we see Responsib'All Day as an investment in shared prosperity—that when we work collaboratively in our community, we all live together, better," noted John Tran, Director of Sustainability & Responsibility. "We bring good times from a good place."

For more than 65 years, Keep America Beautiful has helped communities organize and activate volunteers to keep neighborhoods clean, green and beautiful.

"We're thrilled to have worked with our valued partner Pernod Ricard and its dedicated employee volunteers to help create a positive impact across the country," said Helen Lowman, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful.

Pernod Ricard USA joined forces with more 18,500 employees across the Pernod Ricard enterprise in over 100 communities around the world during the global Responsib'ALL day.

You will find other initiatives from around the world here.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, , Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, , Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Pernod®, and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation's iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Celebrating its 65th Anniversary in 2018, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America's Communities. Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is our cornerstone. We empower generations of community stewards to deliver measurable environmental, economic and social benefits. The organization is driven by more than 600 state and local affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook , Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

