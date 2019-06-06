Pernod Ricard Hosts One of the World's Largest Social Impact Initiatives With Absolut®: 19,000 Employees to Support Local Communities

Pernod Ricard USA will host Responsib'All Day activities in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Smith, Boston and Irving, partnering with national organizations, including Keep America Beautiful , GLAAD , and Global Inheritance . The company will also be collaborating with local non-profit partners including GrowNYC , Rethink Food NYC , and Gay Men's Health Crisis in order to create more circular models of consumption, creating shared prosperity in communities, and supporting equality—joining over 100+ communities around the world.

Absolut Vodka® recently announced its new platform to promote our planet and its people: "Planet Earth's Favorite Vodka." Absolut has always championed a more progressive society and more sustainable planet; now the brand hopes to inspire others in its belief that small changes today can lead to big impact tomorrow.

As one of 33 businesses worldwide to be recognized by the United Nations as a Global Compact Lead Company , Pernod Ricard USA is committed to embedding its newly launched 2030 sustainability roadmap, aptly named Good Time from a Good Place, into one of the largest single day CSR events for organization.

"Responsib'All Day plays a key role in our larger sustainability & responsibility mission. As we approach its 10-year anniversary in 2020, we're eager to expand it beyond just a single day," said Amandine Robin, SVP Communications and S&R at Pernod Ricard North America.

"This initiative embodies our commitment to not only reducing our own environmental footprint, but to improving the health of the earth that supports our business," added Robin. "We are grateful to our employees and partners worldwide for making it possible for us to do this each year."

About Responsib'All Day

Responsib'All Day is a service learning day led by Pernod Ricard's Sustainability and Responsibility (S&R) team. The theme of Responsib'All Day 2019 is "Circular making" which is the third pillar in the company's 2030 S&R roadmap, and encourages employees to reimagine the way they use, dispose and minimize waste, in an effort to move toward circular models of consumption. As the "creators of conviviality," all Pernod Ricard efforts are designed to "bring good times from a good place." More information is available at Pernod Ricard USA.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the largest premium spirits and wine company in the world. Pernod Ricard USA is its largest subsidiary. Established in 1975, the Paris, France-based company's portfolio of more than 300 prestigious spirit and wine brands includes Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila, Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Pernod®, Ricard®, Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo®, Brancott Estate®, Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne, Mumm Napa® sparkling wines and many others. For more information, please visit pernod-ricard-usa.com.

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA

Related Links

https://www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

