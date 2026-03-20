Pernod Ricard USA Announces Targeted Updates to Distributor Network in Select U.S. Markets

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard USA today announced targeted changes to the distribution of its portfolio in select U.S. markets, reflecting a strategic, capability‑driven approach to ensure excellence in execution, customer centricity and the long‑term growth for its full portfolio of brands.

As the distributor landscape evolves, Pernod Ricard USA has aligned distribution across multiple partners based on market‑specific needs, operational capabilities, and exemplary service and execution. Following a carefully managed transition period, the changes will be fully effective in the coming months.

Pernod Ricard USA remains focused on ensuring excellence in execution in all markets while positioning its full portfolio of brands for growth. These changes build upon Pernod Ricard USA's route-to-market strategy announced in 2025 and are designed to continue to sharpen portfolio focus.

Under the updated distribution alignment:

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits will distribute Pernod Ricard USA's Mainline and Ready‑to‑Drink (RTD) portfolio in Texas and Oklahoma, and the Mainline portfolio in Louisiana.

will distribute Pernod Ricard USA's Mainline and Ready‑to‑Drink (RTD) portfolio in Texas and Oklahoma, and the Mainline portfolio in Louisiana. Johnson Brothers will distribute Pernod Ricard USA's Mainline and RTD portfolio in the Dakotas and Nebraska, and the Mainline portfolio in Indiana.

will distribute Pernod Ricard USA's Mainline and RTD portfolio in the Dakotas and Nebraska, and the Mainline portfolio in Indiana. Contingent upon closing of Reyes Beverage Group's acquisition of certain markets from Republic National Distributing Company, Reyes will distribute the Mainline and RTD portfolio in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

"These updates reflect a deliberate, market‑by‑market approach to distribution, grounded in execution capability and customer needs," said Conor McQuaid, Chief Executive Officer, Pernod Ricard USA. "In a changing distributor landscape, our priority is to stay focused on what drives performance: consistent execution, strong partnerships, and exemplary service for our customers and consumers, all while positioning our portfolio for sustained growth."

Pernod Ricard USA is working closely with all distribution partners to support a smooth transition and minimize disruption for customers. Brand priorities, service expectations, and customer focus remain unchanged throughout the transition period.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; superior wines Kenwood Vineyards and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and exquisite champagnes Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and is responsible for more than 1,000 jobs across the country. As 'Creators of Conviviality', we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and suppliers. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

Contact:

Graeme Gardiner

[email protected]

(347) 449-1792

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA