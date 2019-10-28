Pernod Ricard USA doubles down on American Wine & Spirits brands

October 2019 : Pernod Ricard USA finalizes its acquisition of Castle Brands Inc., the portfolio for which includes Jefferson's Bourbon from Louisville, Kentucky

Pernod Ricard finalizes its acquisition of Castle Brands Inc., the portfolio for which includes from August 2019 : Pernod Ricard USA acquires Firestone & Robertson Distilling, owner of the TX whiskey brand based in Fort Worth, Texas

Pernod Ricard acquires Firestone & Robertson Distilling, owner of the whiskey brand based in July 2019 : Pernod Ricard USA partners with Rabbit Hole Distillery , known for its super-premium bourbon and iconic distillery in Louisville, Kentucky

Pernod Ricard partners with , known for its super-premium bourbon and iconic distillery in August 2018 : Pernod Ricard USA opens Our/ New York vodka distillery, the first distillery in Manhattan since Prohibition, known for using locally sourced ingredients

Pernod Ricard opens vodka distillery, the first distillery in since Prohibition, known for using locally sourced ingredients December 2016 : Pernod Ricard USA buys a majority stake in Smooth Ambler , the award-winning West Virginia whiskey distiller

Pernod Ricard buys a majority stake in , the award-winning whiskey distiller July 2016 : Pernod Ricard USA opens Our/ Los Angeles vodka distillery, part of the global family of local micro-distilleries under The Absolut Company

Pernod Ricard opens vodka distillery, part of the global family of local micro-distilleries under The Absolut Company March 2016 : Pernod Ricard USA unveils a new domestic vodka brand, Smithworks, made with corn from Kansas , Missouri and Oklahoma , and water from Arkansas

These new spirits brands round out Pernod Ricard USA's current lineup of American-made wines – including Kenwood and Mumm Napa – and expand the company's production footprint beyond California and Arkansas, where Malibu, Seagram's and Smithworks are produced, among other brands. These facilities, plus the distilleries for the brands above, employ nearly 350 people (and that's not including employees for the three most recent acquisitions).

Pernod Ricard USA is actively working to improve the sustainability and responsibility of its U.S. footprint. Both California wineries have the distinction of being Certified Sustainable by the California Wine Growers Association, and Rabbit Hole is currently building a state-of-the-art rickhouse made entirely of steel – 80% of which is scrap metal – for future-proofing against disasters.

Pernod Ricard USA provides its growing portfolio of American brands with strong route to market and security in long-term development, all while remaining true to their authentic character.

"I like going into local stores, talking to owners and discovering brands I've never heard of. They could be the next big brand of tomorrow," added Agdern.

Pernod Ricard USA products are available for purchase via Reserve Bar and Drinks & Co.

Rabbit Hole "Creation is Personal" Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TCV-CBbJZU

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA