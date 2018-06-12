Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Eye Advanced Eye Cream Honored With A 2018 Spring O, The Oprah Magazine Beauty O-Ward

Cold Plasma Plus Eye Advanced Eye Cream is an even more powerful version of the brand's original cult classic multi-tasking advanced eye cream that targets individual skin concerns around the eye area to deliver visible and personalized results, now and over time. Clinical testing showed instant improvement in vibrancy and smoother skin around the eye area. After 28 days of use, more than 78 percent of users showed significant improvement in skin texture around the eye area, 81 percent showed a significant improvement in under-eye puffiness and 100 percent of users saw significant improvement in the appearance of crow's feet.*

Established in April 2008, O, The Oprah Magazine's Beauty O-Wards recognize the top beauty products in hair, skin, makeup and body. The board of judges, which this year also included a panel of O readers, sorted through thousands of notable and must-have beauty products–from makeup to skincare to hair care–to find the perfect picks. This is Perricone MD's sixth consecutive year with a win. The brand's No Makeup Instant Blur Compact was most recently honored with a 2018 Fall Beauty O-Ward.

"The original Cold Plasma Eye Cream built such a cult following that we wanted to provide something that was more advanced, more modern and sleek for our brand loyalists," said Perricone MD Chief Marketing Officer Robert Koerner. "This new and improved Cold Plasma Plus Eye Advanced Eye Cream is clinically proven to address the five most visible signs of youthful-looking eyes. We are so appreciative of the continuous support from the editors and consumers. Here at Perricone MD, we aim to provide unmatched efficacy and results with our products and we're so thankful to the O Magazine team for recognizing the work. To win an O, The Oprah Magazine Beauty O-Ward is exciting, but to have been a winner six consecutive times inspires us to continue pushing the envelope in skincare innovation."

The Cold Plasma Plus Eye Advanced Eye Cream is available now and retails for $110. Additional products in the series include Cold Plasma Plus Face Advanced Serum Concentrate, which retails for $149 and Cold Plasma Plus Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25, which retails for $89. The Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus collection is available at PerriconeMD.com, Sephora, Sephora.com, Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com, NeimanMarcus.com, ULTA Beauty and Ulta.com.

*In a clinical study on 32 women over 28 days.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tiered anti-inflammatory skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times bestseller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in.

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on perriconemd.com and a flagship store in Berkeley, CA, as well as at Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, QVC and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

