Perricone MD Introduces Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex; When Intense Moisture Meets Ultimate Power

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the brand that continuously seeks the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, announces the addition of Cold Plasma Plus+

The Intensive Hydrating Complex to its iconic collection. This ultra-rich, multi-tasking powerhouse takes hydration to the next level by providing deep nourishment while promoting the most visible signs of healthy, youthful-looking skin.

Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex features a balm-like texture that thoroughly comforts and soaks into the skin for ultimate, all-day hydration. Utilizing Perricone MD's proprietary liquid crystal delivery system for deeper and faster penetration, The Intensive Hydrating Complex simultaneously works on multiple levels to help replenish and renew, leaving even the most severely dry, demanding skin looking and feeling supple, vibrant, and rejuvenated.

The Intensive Hydrating Complex is packed and powered by antioxidants including: Vitamin C Ester to help smooth, brighten, and minimize the appearance of discoloration; peptides to help improve the appearance of damage caused by collagen breakdown, including wrinkles and sagging; and a vegetable triglyceride complex of jojoba, soybean, and olive oils to intensely hydrate and soften the skin, helping to support the skin's barrier function and boost elasticity.

"The skincare category has experienced explosive growth over the past year, with consumers expanding their at-home routines, and allowing the overall experience to be a powerful form of selfcare during uncertain times," says Robert Koerner, Chief Marketing Officer of Perricone MD. "Consumers are more demanding than ever, making it the perfect time to introduce a science-backed, multi-tasking solution like The Intensive Hydrating Complex. As the one moisturizer that does it all, it deeply nourishes with powerful ingredients that promote the most visible signs of healthy-looking skin. It's the perfect complement to the existing products found in the Cold Plasma Plus+ Collection."

The results speak for themselves. In clinical testing, 100% of participants showed a reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and pores while 85% showed improved elasticity and more even tone*. In consumer testing, 92% felt smoother skin and lasting moisture**.

Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex retails for $179 (2oz) and will be available in early March on PerriconeMD.com , Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott.

*Based on a clinical study of 39 women after 8 weeks.

**Based on a consumer study of 108 women after 28 days.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions acked by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning proprietary sciences include: DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com , as well as Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in 20 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

