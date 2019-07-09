Perricone MD Introduces Improved Lipstick Formula And Shade Extensions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD announces the relaunch of its best-selling No Makeup Lipstick with a brand new formulation and five additional shades. The expanded collection is powered by ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for all-day hydration, and neuropeptides chosen to visibly improve skin's appearance both instantly and over time. The formulas have also been boosted with mineral-based Broad Spectrum SPF 15 to deflect UVA and UVB rays.

No Makeup Lipstick is a revolutionary solid-to-serum anti-aging lip treatment designed to enhance lips youthful qualities instantly and over time. After every application, lips are left hydrated and conditioned with a soft, natural shine. The lightweight, yet nourishing formula has a glossy tint that gives the appearance of collagen-rich lips that appear visibly smoother and plumper. The extension includes new Rose, Berry, Red, Cognac and Wine shades, in addition to the existing shade which remains in the range, Original Pink.

Each shade was developed to pair with Perricone MD's No Makeup Foundation and No Makeup Foundation Serum shades with a science- and skincare-based approach to shade development known as the Fitzpatrick scale. Dermatologists use this system to categorize skin types, tones and undertones. In consumer testing, No Makeup Lipstick was proven to improve bare lips over time. 88% agreed that their lips had a more youthful and smoother appearance, 86% agreed lips felt healthier and noticed an overall improvement in lip appearance, 84% agreed lips felt more nourished and 80% agreed their vertical lip lines appeared reduced.*

"We're thrilled to offer our loyal fans and Perricone MD newcomers additional No Makeup options," said Perricone MD's Chief Marketing Officer Robert Koerner. "Not only is it a potent yet gentle formula that looks and feels natural, it's also a new opportunity to explore more variety with color. We developed the shades with our in-house makeup artist and Director of Education, Rosalba Martone, to expertly match our foundation shades to ensure the ideal No Makeup look."

The No Makeup Lipsticks join the No Makeup Skincare franchise, which relaunched with improved formulations, enhanced technology, updated packaging and expanded shade ranges in March 2019. The Perricone MD No Makeup Lipsticks are available at PerriconeMD.com, Sephora, Sephora.com, Ulta Beauty, Ulta.com, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Dillards.com, Macy's, Macys.com, Lord & Taylor, LordandTaylor.com and NeimanMarcus.com, as well as other leading specialty beauty stores in the US.

In celebration of National Lipstick Day on July 29th, Perricone MD is hosting a one day buy-one-get-one BOGO sale via PerriconeMD.com (Code: 2FORME).

*In a consumer study with 108 women after 28 days.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a holistic, three-tiered anti-inflammatory skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Sephora, ULTA Beauty, Nordstrom, QVC, Dillard's, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

