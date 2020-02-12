Perricone MD Releases A New Formulation of Iconic Cold Plasma Sub-D/Neck Treatment That's Better Than Ever Before

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the brand that continuously seeks to unlock the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, announces the launch of Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck, an enhanced iteration of the brand's number one best-selling product - adored by celebrities, dermatologists, aestheticians and skincare enthusiasts alike.

The skincare company's commitment to fearless innovation and consistent delivery of targeted results for its consumers are the forces behind the company's decision to optimize the successful product's formula.

"At Perricone MD, good enough is never good enough - so we keep evolving as technologies and science progress. Cold Plasma Sub-D has been an iconic product for us since its inception, but when we discovered a way to make it more powerful, we did so," says Chief Scientist, Chris Caires.

Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck utilizes the brand's proprietary liquid crystal delivery system, allowing for deeper and faster absorption of key ingredients DMAE, Peptides and Encapsulated Caffeine.

The addition of peptides and encapsulated caffeine have changed the game from a textural and performance perspective. Peptides fortify damaged skin and encapsulated caffeine (a natural, antioxidant-rich stimulant found in over sixty plants) energizes skin's surface to promote firmer, tighter and smoother skin. The combination of these ingredients truly sets the product apart from other neck treatments.

"The new and even more efficacious formula delivers all of the benefits of the traditional Cold Plasma Sub-D/Neck, but with a more luxurious texture and superior hydrating properties. I am confident in saying that Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck is the most powerful neck treatment on the market," says Dr. Nicholas Perricone.

Ideal for all skin types, Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck's incredible results parallel that of the tried-and-true Cold Plasma Plus+ collection. Based on clinical and consumer studies,

85% of participants showed improvement in skin elasticity.*

97% felt that skin around the neck was more hydrated**

86% saw an improvement in skin elasticity on the neck**

85% saw an improvement in skin texture around the neck, chin and jawline areas and 83% felt the look of fine lines on the neck diminish **

Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck retails for $135 (2oz) and $198 (4oz) and is now available on PerriconeMD.com , Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Macy's, Dillards, Lord & Taylor, and NeimanMarcus.com.

*Based on a clinical study on 26 people over 56 days.

**Based on a consumer study with 106 women over 28 days.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com , as well as Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Lord & Taylor, Neiman Marcus, QVC and Sephora, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

