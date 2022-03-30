Perrone Robotics and Roush Advance Autonomous Vehicle Scaled Production Program

The TONY AV Retrofit Kit

TONY (short for "TO Navigate You") is a vehicle-independent retrofit kit for use in the automated transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type (or model) for any transit and transportation application providing a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework.

"The success of our relationship with Roush and their capabilities to execute a world-class production integration opens the pathway for the mass production of Perrone's TONY AV kit into large, medium, and small transit and cargo vehicles," stated Paul Perrone, founder and CEO, Perrone Robotics, Inc. "Having this capability is especially important for our North American, Asian, and European customers in the transit and transportation sector. This prototype signifies the power of our TONY AV-Retrofit kit's flexibility to easily integrate into any manufactured vehicle without a complete re-engineering. By mid-2022, the Perrone, Roush production process will come online to advance our AV pipeline for large-scale deployments across commercial, private, and municipal sectors."

"Roush is honored to support Perrone Robotics' efforts to enhance vehicle safety by developing innovative autonomous driving technologies. Leveraging Roush's extensive product development expertise will be key to quickly advancing the vehicle integration process from individual custom build operations to repeatable, best-in-class production." Steve Wesoloski, Roush Business Development Manager.

