Perry Ellis International, Inc. Implements Oracle Retail Cloud to Personalize Global Customer Experience

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global apparel fashion house Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI) has deployed Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Cloud Services to better personalize the shopping experience for customers across the United States and United Kingdom. PEI's brands Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, and Cubavera® manage a large international footprint with their own retail stores and e-commerce channels. These multiple points of engagement for consumers created complexity that made it difficult to understand consumer behavior. Oracle Retail Customer Engagement provides PEI with a comprehensive view of shopping behavior of over 1 million loyalty members and a platform to leverage that information to personalize customer brand interactions across all touch points.

"Our goal with our digital transformation is to focus on the experience we provide for our customers. Customer Engagement was an important step in this transformation. We were able to quickly integrate to our legacy systems. Now we can move forward with our next generation Point of Service with the confidence to deliver a superior in-store experience for our customers and associates," said Luis Paez, chief information officer, PEI. "We recognize Oracle's continued investment in retail-specific solutions while providing lower cost of ownership with the new cloud service. For us the value is the robust functionality, scalability and speed to market."

"Having a holistic perspective of how consumers engage with your brand is critical to develop experiences necessary to compete and thrive in the retail community," said Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Retail. "With cloud technology, brands can begin innovating and refocusing their efforts to amplifying the customer experience at an unprecedented rate. This implementation represents the fastest go-live in the cloud to date for Oracle Retail Customer Engagement."

PEI and Oracle Retail have a long-standing relationship having previously implemented Oracle Retail Merchandising System, Oracle Retail Price Management, Oracle Retail Sales Audit, Oracle Retail Allocation, Oracle Retail Store Inventory Management, Oracle Retail Point of Service and Oracle Retail Central Office. The interoperability compelled PEI to replace their existing customer relationship management system and upgrade to the latest Oracle Retail Cloud release to support their loyalty program that rewards and retains customers for their purchases while optimizing margins. PEI is currently migrating to the latest version of Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service.

The implementation process was guided by IT leadership from PEI with a clear strategy that begins with executive sponsorship and concludes with rigorous testing of the solutions. This process was supported by BTM Global, a Gold-level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN). BTM Global has provided a full range of systems integration services including functional and technical design work, custom integration points, interface designs, development and testing, and scripting through training and user-focused testing for PEI for multiple Oracle solutions. PEI decided to implement Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Cloud Services after experiencing operational efficiencies from upgrading the enterprise suite of Oracle Retail Merchandise Operations Management in just six months with BTM Global.

"In complex projects with fast timelines, collaboration and trust between the retailer and integration partner are required," said Tom Schoen, Chief Executive Officer, BTM Global. "This unique project was successfully and efficiently launched because of our history with Perry Ellis International. We were honored to be chosen once again by them as their implementation partner."

