Perry Ellis Unveils TUA X PERRY ELLIS: The New Collection Celebrating Modern Island Life

The Debut Lineup Introduces 'Always Ready' Style Through the Lens of the Miami Dolphins QB's Hawaiian Roots

MIAMI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Ellis International, Inc (PEI)., the globally renowned fashion and lifestyle brand, today launched its debut collection with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Infusing the brand's modern aesthetic with vibrant island influences, the designs offer a fresh take on Tagovailoa's Hawaiian heritage.

"This collection captures the essence of my journey and diverse cultural influences," said Tagovailoa. "With Perry Ellis, we crafted a versatile wardrobe celebrating island life for the modern man."

This collaboration upholds modern American style while celebrating Tua's personal expression and island heritage. Post this Tua Tagovailoa in the Printed Polo Shirt from the new TUA X PERRY ELLIS collection.

Following a successful year leading the Miami Dolphins and finishing as the league leader in passing yards, Tagovailoa's collection with Perry Ellis introduces a vibrant palette reminiscent of lush tropics and turquoise waters, balanced with crisp whites and earthy neutrals for relaxed escapism. Taking cues from Samoan palm weaving, it features distinctive patterns and textures woven into lightweight, breathable fabrics.

Standouts include the Tawny Port Printed Polo and Blue Print Printed Polo with Hawaiian floral motifs on signature polos. The Birch Jacquard Scenic Sweater and Lead Gray Jacquard Sweater Jacket offer refined knitwear. The Dark Sea Jacquard Sweater Polo blends sweater sophistication with polo versatility. Embracing island spirit, the Dark Sea Printed Dress Shirt is a modern tropical button-down in breezy fabrics.

"Collaborating with Tua, we aimed to uphold modern American style while honoring his influences," says Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. "It's a distinctive lineup celebrating personal expression and island living."

"This partnership with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins marks an exciting new chapter for Perry Ellis," said Feldenkreis. "Tua embodies the 'Always Ready' mentality that defines our brand's spirit. We aim to capture that essence of confidence and versatility through this collection while forging deeper connections with the sports world. We're eager to grow alongside Tua and the dynamic Dolphins community."

Launching the multi-year partnership between the quarterback and the brand, this debut collection ranges from $70 to $225. It can be purchased at perryellis.com, select stores, and other retailers. For more information, please visit https://www.perryellis.com/ and follow @perryellis on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collections of men's dress and casual sportswear, golf sportswear, lifestyle men's sportswear and women's lifestyle collections are distributed through major retail channels. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®,Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah®. Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

