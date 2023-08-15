Perry Health Expands its Diabetes Management Program to New York, Marking its 18th Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Health, a leading healthcare company, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative diabetes management program in New York, marking another significant step towards providing accessible and continuous care for patients across the country.

Perry Health Glucometer Perry Health Members

Founded on the principles of inclusivity and equal access to healthcare, Perry Health firmly believes that patients, irrespective of their location or socioeconomic status, deserve timely, tailored care. The company's comprehensive program combines a connected blood glucose meter, unlimited supplies, and personalized one-on-one coaching designed to empower members in managing and controlling their diabetes effectively, thereby reducing their A1c blood sugar levels.

As Perry Health expands its program to New York, it aims to fill a significant gap in the healthcare system by offering structured, continuous care to patients between their primary care physician appointments. This proactive approach ensures that individuals have the necessary support and guidance in managing their diabetes daily, leading to improved health outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

"Our mission has always been to provide accessible care to all individuals, regardless of their background or location. With this expansion, we are thrilled to bring our program to the vibrant and diverse community in New York. Our goal is to address the unique healthcare needs of underserved populations and make a positive impact on their lives," stated Pan Chaudhury, Co-Founder and CEO of Perry Health.

By leveraging the expertise of a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and dietitians, Perry Health's program offers individualized guidance and support, empowering patients to make informed choices about their diabetes management. The program not only focuses on clinical aspects but also emphasizes lifestyle modifications, including nutrition and exercise, to foster long-term well-being.

Perry Health's expansion to New York is a testament to the company's commitment to providing valuable services that cater to the specific needs of underserved populations. With the introduction of its diabetes management program in the city, Perry Health aims to bridge the gap in healthcare disparities, offering New Yorkers a chance to access top-quality care that is both convenient and effective.

Perry Health's expansion into New York highlights the company's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing diabetes care and creating a healthier future for all.

About Perry Health:

Perry Health is a pioneering healthcare company that reimagines diabetes care by providing a connected blood glucose meter, unlimited supplies, and personalized coaching led by medical experts. With the mission to make healthcare accessible to all, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, Perry Health empowers patients to manage their diabetes effectively and reduce A1c blood sugar levels. The company is based in New York and is led by Co-founders Pan Chaudhury and Scott Chesrown. Investors include Left Lane Capital, Primary Ventures, General Catalyst, Lerer Hippeau, StepStone Group among others. To learn more, visit perryhealth.com.

