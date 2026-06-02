Perry-Lecompton USD 343 Deploys ZeroEyes' Proactive Security Solution to Strengthen School Safety

Kansas School District Enhances Security Infrastructure with AI Gun Detection Technology Funded Through State Firearm Detection Grant Program

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by Perry-Lecompton USD 343 in Kansas to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Located in northeastern Kansas, Perry-Lecompton USD 343 serves approximately 730 students and employs 160 staff members district-wide. The district will deploy ZeroEyes at Perry-Lecompton Middle School and Perry-Lecompton High School as part of its continued commitment to maintaining a safe, welcoming learning environment.

The district secured funding through the Kansas Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Grant Program, administered by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, to purchase and implement ZeroEyes. The grant followed coordination with local law enforcement and community leaders to identify AI gun detection as a key safety priority aligned with broader community initiatives.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority," said Justin Dunnaway, Assistant Superintendent of Perry-Lecompton USD 343. "We are proud to have secured funding through the Kansas firearm detection grant program to bring ZeroEyes to our middle and high school campuses. This technology adds another proactive layer of protection and aligns with the collaborative safety efforts we've been building alongside local law enforcement and community leaders."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"Perry-Lecompton USD 343 has taken a thoughtful and proactive approach to campus safety," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By leveraging state grant funding and building upon existing security investments, the district is demonstrating its strong commitment to protecting students and staff while preserving the close-knit culture that defines its community."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes