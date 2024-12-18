Persimmon.life Introduces SmartTox® Injectable Treatment Offered at Select Massage Envy Locations

Persimmon.life will provide their medical aesthetic services at select Massage Envy Franchised locations across Arizona and California in early 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, and Persimmon.life, the leader in on-location medical aesthetic treatments, today announced a new initiative in which Persimmon will offer SmartTox® injectable treatments at select Massage Envy franchised locations across Arizona and California in early 2025.

"Massage Envy is always looking for strategic relationships with brands that help address consumers' wellness goals. Persimmon's use of Massage Envy locations to provide their medical aesthetic services will not only be convenient, but will also address the needs of the modern skincare consumer," said Todd Schrader, CEO, Massage Envy Franchising. "Massage Envy has been a leader in skin care for over 16 years and looking and feeling your best is at the core of the Massage Envy brand. We are excited that our franchisees are welcoming Persimmon into their Massage Envy franchised locations."

Each Persimmon service includes a personalized assessment with a Persimmon Provider, who will review goals, answer questions and explain the treatment. Sessions typically take between 15 and 20 minutes.

"Massage Envy is a company that has set the standard for accessible wellness and self-care," said Mark Hadfield, CEO, Persimmon.life. "At Persimmon, we share Massage Envy's commitment to helping people look and feel their best, and we're thrilled that Persimmon will be on-site at select Massage Envy franchised locations to provide high-quality, medically-driven SmartTox® treatments."

According to Persimmon.life, SmartTox®, also known as XEOMIN® and IncobotulinumtoxinA or Neurotoxin, is a double-filtered neuromodulator injection that smooths upper facial lines including frown lines, forehead lines and crow's feet without unnecessary proteins. The procedure will be available by appointment only at select Massage Envy California and Arizona franchise locations beginning in early 2025. For more information and to make an appointment, visit the Persimmon website at https://me.persimmon.life.

About Persimmon

Founded in 2021, Persimmon is at the forefront of medical aesthetics, transforming how aesthetic treatments are provided. By partnering with local businesses, Persimmon offers clients unparalleled flexibility and privacy through a growing network of highly skilled, medically-trained injection nurses available at select partnership locations.

Guided by a clinical leadership team of expert nurses, Persimmon has established itself as a leader in safety, quality, and care. Their meticulously-designed training and treatment protocols ensure every client experiences top-tier results. With thousands of glowing five-star reviews, Persimmon's reputation speaks to its commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver transformative care in a setting that clients trust and enjoy. For more information, visit https://www.persimmon.life or follow @persimmon.life on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services and skin care offerings. Massage Envy was founded in 2002 and started offering skin care services in 2008. The brand now has over 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 225 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Massage Envy