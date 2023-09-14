Persistent Achieves Premier Tier Services Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

With focus on mid-market and enterprise clients, becomes one of few providers to achieve AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) and (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), further strengthening its relationship with AWS. Achieving the highest level of APN status demonstrates Persistent's expertise and success in helping clients design, architect, migrate, modernize, and manage their AWS workloads while maximizing their cloud investments.

Reaching AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status is an acknowledgment of Persistent's investments in IP, assets, and accelerators, coupled with extensive domain expertise. These assets help automate the deployment process and accelerate clients' cloud journeys to conform with global compliance frameworks. Persistent's industry-leading cloud practice, coupled with AWS's scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud services, empowers the Company to deliver increased value through its comprehensive suite of technology services for mid-market and enterprise clients. Persistent has recently been recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

Persistent has made significant investments to expand its relationship with AWS, including go-to-market initiatives and training its workforce on AWS capabilities. Persistent has 900+ specialty and practitioner certifications, and has achieved five AWS Competency designations and two AWS Service Delivery designations. In addition, the Company recently joined the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, which recognizes AWS Partners that implement AWS best practices, measure workload states, and make improvements where required.

Bhaskar Bose , Vice President of Advanced Engineering, Blast Motion:

"Persistent's advanced access to AWS services and overall depth of AWS capabilities has created a significant advantage for Blast Motion. As we leverage our unique action data that crosses all levels of play and implement new technologies like Generative AI, we are looking for partners like Persistent to provide us with guidance and skills to help navigate future technical challenges. Their experience will enable us to expand our total addressable market and disrupt the sports industry as Blast democratizes access to athletic performance improvement. Congratulations to the Persistent team for reaching this exclusive milestone with AWS."

Nitha Puthran , Senior Vice President – Cloud, Infrastructure and Security, Persistent:

"We're thrilled to achieve AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status following a rigorous evaluation process which demonstrated our wide-ranging investments in innovative AWS solutions. Our Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization expertise, deep domain knowledge, and extensive AWS experience uniquely position us ahead of the competition to deliver cutting-edge, tailored cloud solutions. As we further strengthen our relationship with AWS, we continue to enable our mid-market and enterprise clients to capitalize on the full potential of cloud and realize tangible business outcomes."

Gartner disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray, Craig Lowery, Tobi Bet, Allan Wilkins, Karl Rosander, Tom Sieber, 16 August 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Persistent

With over 23,000 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts :

Emma Handler

Persistent Systems (Global)

+1 617 633 1635

[email protected]

Rhea Mistry

Archetype

+91 992 058 2926

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistent Systems