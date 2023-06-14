Persistent Achieves Zenith Tier Partnership with Zscaler

Enhances cyber resilience and recovery capabilities to secure client modernization journeys

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) and (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering leader, today announced that it has further strengthened its strategic relationship with Zscaler by reaching the Zenith partnership tier. With the global increase in cyberattacks, security has become paramount for all organizations regardless of size and industry. Persistent aims to leverage its Zscaler partnership to assist clients in strengthening and modernizing their security posture with a zero-trust security model. This is a key component of enabling clients to create a secure environment to migrate and modernize their workloads on their cloud journey.

The Zenith tier is the highest level of partnership in the Zscaler partner program. Achieving this level demonstrates Persistent's commitment and investments in the Zscaler platforms and the Company's experience in effectively implementing security solutions. Investments include pre-built automation for faster deployments, playbooks for troubleshooting, and custom integrations to client's existing security stack.

In addition, Persistent has an expanded relationship as a Zscaler client. Through its enterprise deployment of the Zscaler solutions, Persistent has fortified its cyber security infrastructure and improved its security posture. This deployment has also enabled Persistent to consolidate security tools, reduce operational expenses, and lower maintenance costs.

Persistent's strong cloud and security practice, coupled with Zscaler's modern security-as-a-service cloud platforms, enables the Company to deliver zero-trust and security transformation to its clients across industries. As part of this partner relationship, Persistent is developing a joint go-to-market strategy with Zscaler to address the challenges that Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies face as they transition through carve-outs, acquisitions, and divestitures related to ensuring a secure infrastructure and work environments.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We're committed to cybersecurity at the highest levels in our organization, and Zscaler has played a crucial role in our own security transformation. Our success in securing our organization has helped us develop a playbook that we intend to leverage to help our clients navigate improving their security posture. With our holistic and long-standing partnership with Zscaler, we aim to optimize our clients' security technology landscape and enhance their cyber resilience by deploying robust zero-trust security platforms and providing best-in-class cyber security solutions and advisory services."

Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Zscaler:

"Persistent is a valued partner with a deep understanding of Zscaler's product capabilities and expertise in aligning them with client requirements. We're confident of reaching greater heights together as we pursue a common goal of empowering our clients to become more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure."

