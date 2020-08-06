Persistent Affirms Commitment to Its Communities, Donates more than $1/2M to North American charities in help against impact of COVID-19

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) to-date has donated more than $1/2 Million to charities in North America impacted by and helping those impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. This is part of the company's $3M relief efforts to organizations globally.

Quote from Chris O'Connor, CEO of Persistent

"Persistent cares deeply about our communities. We don't just serve clients; we have families and friends there. The company has a long history of commitment to social responsibility throughout the world. Given the ongoing impact we've seen here in North America, we knew we had to provide help to these wonderful organizations which are on the ground providing much needed assistance to people of all kinds affected by this terrible situation."

Ronald McDonald House Charities has received $250,000, and Persistent will become a Visionary Partner of the organization. Among the other non-profit organizations in North America being supported by the company are The Ottawa Food Bank and Americares. For a complete list of organizations being supported in India and the rest of the world click here.

A look at some of the organization:

Ronald McDonald House – Their houses are built on the simple idea that nothing else should matter when a family is focused on the health of their child – not where they can afford to stay, where they will get their next meal or where they will lay their head to at night to rest.

Americares is providing critically needed protective gear, training and emotional support for health workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health-focused relief and development organization is responding to the pandemic in 14 countries, and in the U.S. alone, Americares has delivered more than 120 tons of protective supplies, including 2.3 million masks to health facilities in 49 states, the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories.

The Ottawa Food Bank provides fresh and non-perishable food, as well as supplies such as diapers, toiletries, and cleaning supplies to its network of over 100 emergency food programs across the city.

CANIETI is a non-profit organization that seeks to defend the interests of member companies, as well as their development in Mexico. In the current health crisis, CANIETI aided in the well-being and health of its members through collaborative work with the authorities of the 3 levels of government, seeking to help preserve the jobs of the industry and its sustainability.

The Food Bank of Guadalajara is a non-profit organization, established in 1991 and whose mission is "To generate access to decent food for people in vulnerable situations in our community."

Full details on the Persistent donations are here

Quote from Sheila Musolino, CEO Ronald McDonald House

"We are grateful to our partners at Persistent, who even in times of crisis, understand the crucial work we are doing for children and their families across the world, said Sheila Musolino, president and CEO, RMHC. "In addition to donating vital monetary funds, Persistent's broader vision for our partnership will provide the opportunity to amplify our impact and drive awareness of our mission."

Quote from Christine Squires, CEO of Americares

"We are grateful for Persistent's generosity and commitment to giving back—especially during times of crisis," said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. "This donation will directly support Americares response to the COVID-19 pandemic and provide those on the front lines with the PPE and tools they need to continue their life-saving and life-changing work."

Quote from Michael Maidment, CEO of The Ottawa Food Bank

"We are grateful that Persistent has chosen to support the community through the Ottawa Food Bank. Their generous gift of $25,000 USD will go a long way to ensure we can purchase the best and most nutritious food possible for families and individuals across the city."

Quote from Ing. Julio Rodríguez Blanco, Presidente de Oficina CANIETI Guadalajara

"Through this, we want to thank our partner company, Persistent Systems for the support that has been given us, through the project 'So you can stay at home' (Para que puedas quedarte en casa, in Spanish). A joint project with Universidad de Guadalajara CUCEA to support students with limited resources, giving them a computer so they can continue their classes at home. It is an honor to be part of this initiative and to be able to place our part in the face of this global pandemic. And at this way, improve the quality of life of those around us, and above all, continue promoting the use of technology in young people. Thank you very much."

Quote from Julio Acevedo, Representative of Board of Directors Food Bank Guadalajara

"Our gratitude to Persistent for the financial donation to the Food Bank of Guadalajara for the benefit of more than 157 thousand people, with the valuable contribution we will send more than 2,158 food pantries, with a total of 53,950 kilograms of food. Your support contributes to the reduction of food deficiency by helping Mexican families to have access to a life with dignity. We believe that food banks are an integral and viable solution in empowering the world to defeat hunger and change lives."

