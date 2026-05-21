Persistent and IIM Ahmedabad Introduce 'AI Value Compass' to Bring Discipline and Measurable Outcomes to Enterprise AI Investments

Joint research introduces a strategic framework to prioritize, govern, measure and scale enterprise AI investments

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, announced a research collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) to introduce the 'AI Value Compass', a study that offers a strategic decision framework designed to help enterprises prioritize and scale AI investments with measurable business outcomes. Developed through joint research, the framework provides business leaders with a structured approach to evaluate, prioritize and scale AI initiatives across the enterprise.

Organizations are accelerating AI adoption, particularly Generative AI and Agentic AI, with many now focused on translating early pilots into sustained business outcomes. While AI capabilities are advancing rapidly, success depends on organizational readiness, including alignment with business strategy, operational integration, data preparedness and governance. The 'AI Value Compass' addresses this gap by enabling a more disciplined enterprise-wide approach to AI decision-making.

The framework combines Persistent's expertise in driving enterprise-scale transformation with IIM Ahmedabad's academic strength in management research and decision sciences, bringing together practitioner insight and academic rigor to examine AI adoption through both a technological and organizational lens. Unlike technology-centric approaches, the framework evaluates AI through an enterprise operating model lens, enabling more effective scaling of AI initiatives.

At the core of the research is a structured methodology that evaluates AI initiatives across five critical enterprise vectors: business alignment, people readiness, operational integration, data preparedness and risk and governance. Together, these dimensions provide leaders with a comprehensive view of whether an AI initiative is positioned to scale and deliver sustained business impact.

The study highlights several insights for enterprise leaders. The primary barriers to AI success are organizational and operational rather than technological, underscoring the need for more structured approaches to evaluating and prioritizing AI initiatives. The framework helps enterprises move from fragmented experimentation to disciplined, outcome-led AI execution.

The framework enables enterprises to:

Identify readiness gaps early in the AI lifecycle

Prioritize high-impact initiatives based on objective criteria

Strengthen data, operational and governance foundations

Improve adoption readiness by aligning teams, stakeholders and ways of working

Increase the predictability and consistency of AI-driven business outcomes

Beyond the research, Persistent is leveraging the 'AI Value Compass' in client engagements, establishing it as a core decision-making and execution framework. Its application in real-world enterprise contexts will further shape and refine the framework through continued academic–industry dialogue.

Persistent's collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad builds on a longstanding partnership and reflects a shared commitment to advancing industry–academia engagement in the era of AI. The collaboration will further extend into knowledge exchange, talent development and applied research, shaping the next generation of AI-ready enterprises and leaders.

Jaideep Vijay Dhok, Chief Operating Officer - Technology, Persistent:

"Enterprises today have greater access to AI technologies and the focus is on making the right investment and execution choices at scale. As organizations advance in their AI journeys, the need for structured approaches to assess readiness, sequence initiatives and align AI efforts with business priorities is becoming more important. The 'AI Value Compass', developed with IIM Ahmedabad, is designed to provide that clarity, enabling leaders to drive more disciplined, outcome-led AI execution as they scale AI across the enterprise."

Ankur Sinha, Professor, Operations and Decision Sciences, IIM Ahmedabad:

"Despite rising investments in Artificial Intelligence, most businesses continue to focus on localized efficiency gains rather than leveraging AI for strategic transformation. Our study with Persistent highlights fundamental gaps, including the absence of clear AI leadership, lack of a coherent strategic vision, poorly defined success metrics, and weak ownership and governance structures that significantly constrain the ability of organizations to unlock long-term value from AI. The 'AI Value Compass' enables enterprises to address these gaps and drive more consistent, outcome-led AI adoption."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty Midcap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

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