Persistent Expands Executive Leadership Team in Support of Its Ambitious Growth Plans

News provided by

Persistent Systems

30 Nov, 2023, 23:48 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) and (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of four seasoned industry leaders. These leaders bring in unique skills to contribute to unlocking the full potential of the company's client impact.

Ayon Banerjee joined earlier this quarter as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. He brings rich technology experience, combining a unique blend of operational expertise with a consulting heritage. Ayon will be responsible for shaping Persistent's corporate strategy and execution. Additionally, he will spearhead non-linear growth, encompassing M&A, investments, growth through private equity channels, and large deals, fuelling Persistent's next phase of expansion. In his recent role as Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Ayon worked closely with multiple IT and Engineering services clients globally on strategy formulation and growth acceleration.

Dhanashree Bhat joined today as the Chief Operating Officer at Persistent. She will lead IT, Administration & Facilities, Learning & Development, Enterprise risk management, ESG and Delivery excellence. She comes with diverse experience from multiple leadership roles at Tech Mahindra over the last two decades. In her last role, she served as Chief Delivery Officer of the Communications, Media and Telecom (CMT) group. Dhanashree is an advocate for women in tech, DEI, and education for the girl child. Dhanashree's service delivery rigor combined with her deep operations experience will further strengthen Persistent's service delivery.

Rajiv Sodhi joined Persistent last quarter as Senior Vice President – Hyperscaler Business & Strategic Alliances. In his role, he will be responsible for scaling global GTM with leading Hyperscalers and enhancing Persistent's positioning as an ecosystem partner of choice, working with leading technology providers globally. Rajiv comes with extensive experience at Microsoft, where for over 16 years, he directed initiatives in global market strategy, ecosystem alliances, and corporate transformation, in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer for Microsoft India. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer at GoDaddy India, where he was instrumental in the company's establishment and growth in India and Australia.

Sumit Arora has joined as Senior Vice President responsible for setting up and driving the Consulting practice. He comes to Persistent with extensive experience in consulting and technology services. He will play a crucial role in helping clients develop strategies to modernize core business operations, with a strong emphasis on enhancing customer experience and digital capabilities. Sumit joins Persistent from Wells Fargo, where he was Senior Vice President – Enterprise Payments Strategy and Planning.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:
"As we entered this year, we proudly crossed the $1 billion milestone, a testament to our unwavering client focus, strategic technology investments, and exceptional leadership. The addition of four outstanding leaders further strengthens our team, enhancing our commitment to clients, partners, shareholders, and employees. I am thrilled to welcome them aboard as we continue to explore and expand our growth horizons."

About Persistent

With over 22,800 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance. 
www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts

Aarti Somaiya
Persistent Systems (Global)
+91 93237 42377
aarti_somaiya@persistent.com

Emma Handler
Persistent Systems (Global)
+1 617 633 1635
emma_handler@persistent.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistent Systems

Also from this source

Persistent désormais dans trois indices prestigieux du marché des capitaux - l'indice MSCI India, l'indice S&P BSE 100 et l'indice S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50

Persistent désormais dans trois indices prestigieux du marché des capitaux - l'indice MSCI India, l'indice S&P BSE 100 et l'indice S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), un leader mondial de l'ingénierie numérique et de la modernisation d'entreprise, a annoncé...
Persistent ist in drei renommierten Kapitalmarktindizes - MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100 und S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 - enthalten und

Persistent ist in drei renommierten Kapitalmarktindizes - MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100 und S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 - enthalten und

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen in den Bereichen Digital Engineering und Enterprise...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.