Persistent Infrastructure Identity Emerges as a Foundational Digital Layer for Smart Infrastructure Systems

Dallas-based UMIP Inc. outlines a new framework designed to give infrastructure assets a persistent digital identity across their lifecycle.

DALLAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As infrastructure systems become increasingly digitized, a new concept is emerging that may reshape how buildings and infrastructure assets are documented and managed throughout their lifecycle.

Industry analysts and researchers are beginning to describe the concept as Persistent Infrastructure Identity, a digital framework that provides infrastructure assets with a unique identifier capable of maintaining lifecycle records across multiple stakeholders, organizations, and technology platforms.

The idea addresses a longstanding structural gap within the built environment.

Unlike industries such as automotive and aviation, where assets carry persistent identity systems such as VIN numbers or aircraft registration numbers, buildings and infrastructure assets have historically lacked a comparable identity framework.

As a result, infrastructure documentation often becomes fragmented across multiple organizations and software systems throughout an asset's lifecycle.

These systems may include:

design and engineering platforms

building information modeling (BIM) systems

construction documentation tools

insurance underwriting records

facility management systems

asset management platforms

Without a shared identity layer connecting these records to a persistent infrastructure identifier, lifecycle documentation continuity can be difficult to maintain.

Infrastructure Systems Increasingly Fragmented

The fragmentation becomes more visible as infrastructure systems continue to digitize.

Modern infrastructure projects now generate large volumes of digital information through technologies such as BIM, digital twins, IoT monitoring, and lifecycle analytics platforms.

However, these systems often operate independently, without a common identity layer capable of anchoring records to a persistent infrastructure asset identifier.

As a result, lifecycle data may become distributed across multiple technology platforms and stakeholders as assets move through phases such as design, construction, insurance underwriting, ownership transfer, and long-term operations.

This lack of identity continuity has prompted increasing discussion around whether infrastructure systems may require a foundational identity layer similar to those that exist in other asset-intensive industries.

Introducing Persistent Infrastructure Identity

Persistent Infrastructure Identity describes a framework in which infrastructure assets receive a unique identifier that remains associated with the asset across its lifecycle.

Within such a framework, lifecycle records including engineering documentation, inspection history, maintenance records, and insurance data can be referenced through a persistent infrastructure identity rather than fragmented across independent systems.

Advocates of the concept suggest that persistent identity frameworks could serve as a foundational digital layer supporting emerging smart infrastructure technologies.

These technologies include:

digital twin platforms

lifecycle asset analytics

infrastructure risk modeling

insurance underwriting systems

facility management platforms

Rather than replacing existing software systems used throughout the infrastructure ecosystem, persistent identity frameworks would enable multiple systems to reference the same underlying infrastructure asset through a shared identity layer.

A Foundational Layer for the Smart Infrastructure Ecosystem

As infrastructure systems become increasingly connected and data-driven, identity frameworks are likely to play an important role in enabling lifecycle transparency.

Persistent Infrastructure Identity has been proposed as a foundational layer capable of supporting interoperability between infrastructure systems and stakeholders.

"Modern infrastructure assets generate enormous volumes of lifecycle data, but the industry has historically lacked a persistent identity framework capable of anchoring that data to a continuous asset identity," said Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc.

"Persistent infrastructure identity introduces the idea that infrastructure assets should maintain a verifiable identity across their lifecycle, enabling better coordination between design systems, construction records, insurance documentation, and operational platforms."

UMIP Introduces Framework for Persistent Infrastructure Identity

Dallas-based UMIP Inc. is among the organizations developing frameworks designed to introduce persistent identity concepts into the built environment.

The company's research explores how infrastructure identity frameworks may support lifecycle documentation continuity across the infrastructure ecosystem.

Earlier this week, UMIP released an economic impact analysis examining the potential cost of fragmented infrastructure documentation. The analysis suggests lifecycle inefficiencies associated with fragmented asset records may exceed $300 billion annually across the global built environment.

As infrastructure systems continue to digitize, researchers and industry leaders are increasingly exploring how persistent identity frameworks could support greater lifecycle transparency and coordination across infrastructure stakeholders.

