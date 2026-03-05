The $300 Billion Infrastructure Identity Problem

A New Economic Impact Study by Dallas-Based Persistent Infrastructure Identity Firm UMIP Inc.

New economic study from UMIP Inc. examines how fragmented infrastructure records may be contributing to significant lifecycle inefficiencies across the global built environment.

DALLAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released economic impact study by UMIP Inc., suggests that fragmented infrastructure documentation and the absence of persistent asset identity systems may be contributing to more than $300 billion annually in global lifecycle inefficiencies across the built environment.

The report, titled "The Economic Impact of Persistent Infrastructure Identity: A Financial Model for Lifecycle Efficiency in the Built Environment," examines how infrastructure assets frequently lose documentation continuity as they move through the lifecycle of development, construction, insurance, ownership, and operations.

Unlike vehicles or aircraft, which rely on standardized identity systems such as Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) or aircraft registration numbers, buildings and infrastructure assets have historically lacked a persistent identity framework capable of maintaining documentation continuity across stakeholders and technology platforms.

The study models the financial impact of fragmented infrastructure records across several lifecycle categories including construction rework, documentation reconstruction, insurance claims investigation, maintenance inefficiencies, and transaction due diligence delays.

Using conservative industry benchmarks and economic modeling assumptions, the report estimates that lifecycle inefficiencies associated with fragmented infrastructure identity may exceed $20 billion annually in the United States and more than $300 billion globally.

The report also introduces the concept of Persistent Infrastructure Identity, an emerging framework designed to assign infrastructure assets a continuous identity capable of preserving lifecycle documentation across ownership changes, operational transitions, and digital platforms.

"Infrastructure assets represent hundreds of trillions of dollars in global value, yet the built environment has never had a persistent identity framework comparable to VIN numbers in the automotive industry," said Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc. "As infrastructure systems continue to digitize, introducing a persistent identity layer may help reduce lifecycle inefficiencies and improve transparency across the infrastructure ecosystem."

Read the full report:

Read the full report:

https://www.umipinc.com/news

