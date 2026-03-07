UMIP Introduces the Persistent Infrastructure Identity Framework as a Foundational Digital Layer for the Global Built Environment

Research from UMIP Inc. outlines the Infrastructure Identity Gap and proposes Persistent Infrastructure Identity as a structural solution for maintaining lifecycle continuity across infrastructure systems.

DALLAS, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UMIP Inc., a Dallas-based infrastructure research and technology company founded by Trevor Vick, has introduced the Persistent Infrastructure Identity Framework, a model designed to provide infrastructure assets with a persistent digital identity capable of maintaining lifecycle documentation across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

The framework was developed in response to what the company describes as the Infrastructure Identity Gap, the structural absence of persistent identity systems for infrastructure assets.

While vehicles carry Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) and aircraft maintain registration identifiers throughout their operational lifecycle, buildings, homes, and infrastructure assets have historically operated without a comparable identity framework capable of maintaining continuity across their lifecycle.

According to research conducted by UMIP Inc., this absence may be contributing to significant inefficiencies across the global built environment.

Infrastructure assets generate extensive documentation throughout their lifecycle, including engineering design records, construction documentation, insurance underwriting reports, maintenance data, renovation histories, and ownership records.

However, because these records are typically distributed across independent stakeholders and technology platforms, lifecycle documentation associated with infrastructure assets frequently becomes fragmented over time.

This fragmentation forms the basis of the Infrastructure Identity Gap.

Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc. and architect of Persistent Infrastructure Identity, began examining the problem after observing how other major asset classes rely on persistent identity systems to maintain lifecycle continuity.

"Every major asset class eventually adopted an identity framework," said Trevor Vick.

"Vehicles have VIN numbers. Aircraft have registration identifiers. Financial securities have global identifiers."

"But infrastructure assets despite representing one of the largest asset classes in the global economy never received an equivalent identity system."

To address this structural gap, Vick and UMIP introduced the concept of Persistent Infrastructure Identity, which proposes assigning infrastructure assets a permanent digital identifier capable of maintaining continuity across the lifecycle of the asset.

Under this framework, documentation generated across engineering systems, construction platforms, insurance databases, operational technologies, and renovation processes can remain anchored to the infrastructure asset itself.

Rather than replacing existing infrastructure technologies, the framework proposes a structural identity layer capable of connecting lifecycle documentation across systems.

UMIP refers to this concept as the Infrastructure Identity Layer.

The Infrastructure Identity Layer describes a foundational digital layer through which infrastructure assets maintain continuity of identity across their lifecycle, enabling data generated across different systems to remain connected to the asset itself.

According to the research released by UMIP Inc., the absence of persistent identity systems for infrastructure assets may be contributing to substantial lifecycle inefficiencies across the built environment.

The company's economic analysis suggests fragmented infrastructure documentation may contribute to:

approximately $300 billion annually across commercial infrastructure assets

approximately $400 billion annually across residential infrastructure assets in the United States

more than $2 trillion annually across the global built environment

These inefficiencies can emerge across multiple areas of the infrastructure lifecycle, including insurance underwriting verification, real estate transaction due diligence, infrastructure condition assessments, maintenance diagnostics, and documentation reconstruction during renovation projects.

Because infrastructure assets often exist for decades, records generated during early stages of the asset lifecycle frequently become disconnected from the asset as ownership structures, operational platforms, and stakeholders change over time.

Persistent Infrastructure Identity proposes a structural framework capable of maintaining continuity across these records.

Interest in the concept has begun emerging across several sectors connected to infrastructure systems, including engineering firms, insurance carriers, infrastructure investors, and digital infrastructure technology providers.

UMIP Inc. has also begun exploratory discussions with infrastructure stakeholders regarding potential pilot programs designed to evaluate how persistent infrastructure identity systems could be implemented across real-world infrastructure environments.

These discussions include early conversations with stakeholders in the Dallas–Fort Worth region, including public sector infrastructure agencies, insurance carriers, and select construction firms involved in large-scale development projects across the region.

According to Trevor Vick, collaboration across infrastructure stakeholders will be essential in evaluating how persistent identity systems may be implemented across the built environment.

"Engineering firms, builders, insurance carriers, infrastructure owners, and public agencies all interact with infrastructure assets at different stages of their lifecycle," said Vick.

"Persistent infrastructure identity systems provide a framework that could allow these stakeholders to maintain continuity of infrastructure records across decades of ownership, operation, and renovation."

The Persistent Infrastructure Identity Framework and the concept of the Infrastructure Identity Layer were introduced by Trevor Vick through research conducted at UMIP Inc., where the company began outlining a model for assigning infrastructure assets a persistent digital identity capable of maintaining lifecycle documentation across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

About UMIP Inc.

UMIP Inc. is a Dallas-based infrastructure technology and research company focused on developing frameworks for Persistent Infrastructure Identity.

The company's research explores how identity systems may serve as a foundational digital layer connecting infrastructure lifecycle data across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

Learn more at

https://umipinc.com

Media Contact

Trevor Vick

Founder & Architect of Persistent Infrastructure Identity

UMIP Inc.

Dallas, Texas

[email protected]

https://umipinc.com

SOURCE UMIP Inc.