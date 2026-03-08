Trevor Vick Publishes Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) Framework, Establishing a New Digital Identity Layer for the Built Environment

DALLAS, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevor Vick, founder of UMIP Inc. and author of the Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) framework, today announced the publication of the Persistent Infrastructure Identity White Paper, introducing a new model for assigning globally unique, persistent digital identifiers to physical infrastructure assets across their lifecycle.

The PIID framework proposes a foundational identity layer for the built environment, enabling infrastructure assets such as buildings, transportation systems, utilities, and industrial facilities to maintain a continuous digital identity across decades of operation, ownership transitions, and evolving technology systems.

While modern infrastructure relies heavily on digital systems to design, construct, operate, and insure physical assets, those assets themselves typically lack a persistent digital identity capable of linking information across these systems. As infrastructure assets move through lifecycle phases and ownership transitions, digital records are frequently fragmented or recreated due to the absence of a consistent identity framework.

The Persistent Infrastructure Identity framework, authored by Trevor Vick, introduces the concept of assigning a globally unique and persistent identifier to physical infrastructure assets, enabling lifecycle continuity across design systems, construction platforms, operational environments, and risk management systems.

"Modern infrastructure systems generate vast amounts of data across the lifecycle of an asset," said Trevor Vick, author of the Persistent Infrastructure Identity framework and founder of UMIP Inc. "However, the assets themselves typically lack a persistent identity capable of linking those records across decades of development and operation. The PIID framework introduces a foundational identity layer designed to maintain continuity for infrastructure assets throughout their lifecycle."

Infrastructure assets commonly operate for 50 to 100 years or longer, transitioning through multiple owners, regulatory environments, and technology platforms during their lifespan. The absence of persistent identity frameworks often results in fragmented records, duplicated data creation, and reduced visibility into long-term asset performance.

The PIID framework outlines a conceptual architecture for implementing persistent infrastructure identity through an Infrastructure Identity Registry, responsible for issuing persistent identifiers and maintaining lifecycle continuity for infrastructure assets.

The framework also introduces the concept of an Infrastructure Identity Stack, positioning persistent identity as a foundational layer connecting physical infrastructure assets to application systems and infrastructure intelligence platforms.

The full Persistent Infrastructure Identity White Paper, authored by Trevor Vick, presents the conceptual framework, architectural model, lifecycle state structure, and governance considerations required to implement persistent identity systems for infrastructure assets.

About Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID)

Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) is defined as a globally unique, persistent digital identifier assigned to a physical infrastructure asset that enables lifecycle continuity across systems, ownership transitions, and operational history.

The framework introduces a persistent identity layer designed to link infrastructure information generated across design, construction, operational, and risk management systems.

Readers can access the full Persistent Infrastructure Identity White Paper here:

https://www.umipinc.com/persistent-infrastructure-identity

About UMIP Inc.

UMIP Inc. (Unified Modular Infrastructure Platform) is a technology company focused on developing infrastructure identity and lifecycle continuity systems for the built environment.

The company's work centers on enabling persistent infrastructure identity frameworks designed to support long-term digital continuity and interoperability for physical infrastructure assets.

Media Contact

UMIP Inc.

[email protected]

888-336-5345

www.umipinc.com

SOURCE UMIP Inc.