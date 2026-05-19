Persistent Recognized by Google Cloud for Advancing AI-Led Supply Chain Transformation

Enabling faster, more resilient operations with unified data and cloud-native infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, announced that it has been recognized as a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in the Services & Industry Solutions – Supply Chain & Logistics category. The recognition highlights Persistent's ability to modernize supply chain operations on Google Cloud, helping enterprises improve visibility, accelerate decision-making and deploy AI-driven capabilities in production environments.

Enterprises across manufacturing and retail are re-architecting supply chains to become more resilient and intelligent. Yet legacy systems and fragmented data continue to limit visibility, slow decisions and constrain automation. Persistent addresses these challenges by modernizing core systems on the Google Cloud ecosystem to create a unified, cloud-native data foundation that supports intelligent orchestration across planning, inventory and logistics operations. This foundation enables organizations to operationalize AI across the supply chain lifecycle, spanning demand forecasting, inventory optimization, logistics management, and exception resolution through integrated data platforms, automation and intelligent agents.

Built on Google Cloud's AI stack, including Gemini, Persistent drives production-ready deployment of Agentic and GenAI capabilities, helping enterprises move from insights to autonomous actions and continuous optimization, driving responsive, data-driven supply chain operations.

The recognition is based on demonstrated customer impact, execution strength and alignment with Google Cloud's strategic priorities, highlighting Persistent's innovation and specialized technical expertise in addressing the unique challenges of the supply chain and logistics sector on Google Cloud. It reinforces the Company's position as a trusted partner and ecosystem orchestrator of choice, combining deep engineering capabilities with a differentiated AI-first approach to modernize complex enterprise environments through cloud-native architectures, automation and infrastructure-as-code, delivered at scale with minimal disruption. It also reflects Persistent's leadership in AI-first execution using Gemini Enterprise to address supply chain and logistics challenges.

Persistent's long-standing partnership with Google Cloud advances co-innovation and go-to-market initiatives focused on advancing AI-led supply chain transformation across industries. As a Premier Google Cloud Partner with nearly two decades of experience, more than 50 areas of Google Cloud expertise, multiple partner specializations and over 2,000 Google Cloud certifications, Persistent enables enterprise-scale transformation across industries with consistency and speed.

Jaideep Vijay Dhok, Chief Operating Officer – Technology, Persistent

"Being recognized as a Google Cloud Partner of the Year in the Services & Industry Solutions – Supply Chain & Logistics category reflects the strength of our partnership and the impact we are delivering for enterprises. As organizations re-architect supply chains for resilience and intelligence, we are working with Google Cloud to modernize core systems, unify data and embed AI across the lifecycle. Together, we are enabling organizations to move from fragmented, reactive operations to connected, autonomous supply chains that sense, respond and optimize in real time."

Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers. We are proud to name Persistent a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty Midcap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

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SOURCE Persistent Systems