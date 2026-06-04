Persistent Strengthens Enterprise AI Engineering Talent Pipeline Through Collaboration with Databricks and Milwaukee School of Engineering

Advancing AI-first execution through hands-on exposure to governed systems, scalable workflows and production-grade enterprise architectures

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, collaborated on an AI engineering talent initiative with Databricks and the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) to help strengthen the next generation of enterprise-ready AI talent.

Developed in collaboration with the MSOE AI Club, Persistent anchored a Databricks-powered AI Hackathon to scale AI delivery capabilities through deeper collaboration across academia, technology ecosystems and industry practitioners. The program provided students with the opportunity to work with AI professionals, bridging the gap between academic AI learning and real-world implementation.

Using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and supported by the Databricks University Alliance, the initiative gave students hands-on exposure to advanced data and AI engineering environments used in modern analytics, Generative AI and operational AI deployments. It also emphasized on operational scalability, governance, reliability and engineering discipline. Participants worked across the AI lifecycle using technologies including Delta Lake, Unity Catalog, Agent Bricks, and Databricks Workflows, gaining practical experience in scalable AI pipelines, governed data environments, AI orchestration and production-ready AI architectures.

Persistent's senior architects and project leads worked directly with participants to bring architectural thinking, governance frameworks and enterprise deployment considerations into the learning experience, helping students better understand how AI systems are built and scaled in business environments.

The collaboration also strengthens Persistent's engagement with MSOE, a leading institution in applied AI and engineering education. Through its work with the MSOE AI Club, the Company is contributing to an academic ecosystem focused on AI, robotics, data science and next-generation engineering innovation while deepening engagement with emerging talent.

The initiative is part of Persistent's broader collaboration with Databricks. As a Global Systems Integrator partner, the Company brings strong Databricks capabilities, including over 1,300 Databricks experts, 950+ certifications and proprietary accelerators such as the iAURA suite, helping enterprises modernize data foundations and scale analytics, Generative AI and enterprise AI adoption across the business.

Together, Persistent, Databricks and MSOE are establishing a model that integrates enterprise platforms, practitioner expertise and academic innovation to accelerate workforce readiness for an AI-driven economy.

Key Highlights

Enterprise AI engineering initiative designed to strengthen workforce readiness for production-scale AI deployments

Hands-on exposure to enterprise-grade AI engineering workflows, governed data environments and operational AI systems

Participants worked with Delta Lake, Unity Catalog, Agent Bricks and Databricks Workflows

Focused on scalable AI pipelines, AI governance, AI orchestration and production-grade enterprise AI architectures

Sameer Dixit, Corporate Vice President and Head of Data, AI and Integration, Persistent

"The AI market is shifting from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide operationalization, demanding engineers fluent in governed data, scalable platforms and production-grade execution. Our exclusive AI Hackathon with Databricks and MSOE equips students with real-world platform experience and engineering discipline from day one. This approach is rooted in Persistent's hackathon DNA. 'Semicolons' - our flagship global annual hackathon, has consistently turned ideas into enterprise-grade solutions and we are now extending that proven model into academia. Strengthening this connection between academia and industry is key to sustaining innovation in the years ahead."

John Young, Global Managing Director – Partner Solution Architects, Databricks

"AI is only as powerful as the data foundations behind it and organizations today are standardizing on platforms that bring data, analytics and AI together. Preparing talent to work in these unified environments is becoming critical. Collaborations like this with Persistent and MSOE help students build that foundation early, so they can contribute meaningfully from day one in enterprise settings. Strengthening this connection between academia and industry is key to sustaining innovation in the years ahead."

Derek Riley, PhD, Professor, Program Director of Computer Science, Milwaukee School of Engineering

"The support from Persistent and Databricks has been transformative for the MSOE AI Club and our members. The hackathon brought valuable motivation, perspective, and experience into the classroom and challenged students to think beyond the academic lessons of their classwork. These experiences play an important role in how we prepare graduates to navigate a rapidly evolving AI landscape and deliver value for their future employers."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 21 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/5725639/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistent Systems