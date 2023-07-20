Persistent Sustains Growth Momentum, Revenue Up by 17.1% Y-o-Y, 3.0% Q-o-Q

News provided by

Persistent Systems

20 Jul, 2023, 08:49 ET

Appoints Dr. Ajit Ranade as an Independent Director to the Board

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Q1FY24

Margin%

Q-o-Q Growth

Y-o-Y Growth

Revenue (USD Million)

282.90

3.0 %

17.1 %

Revenue (INR Million)

23,211.75

3.0 %

23.6 %

EBITDA (INR Million)

4,229.44

18.2 %

1.6 %

26.9 %

EBIT (INR Million)

3,466.16

14.9 %

0.0 %

29.0 %

PAT (INR Million)

2,287.68

9.9%*

-9.0%*

8.1%*

* In Q1FY24, there was a one-time expense towards client events and employee gifts on account of achieving the $1B revenue milestone.
Adjusted for this, PAT margin was 11.4% for Q1FY24, with Q-o-Q growth of 5.4% and Y-o-Y growth of 25.2%.


The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on July 18, 2023. All the resolutions, including a final dividend payment of INR 12 per share and a special dividend of INR 10 per share on achieving $1 Billion in annual revenue, were passed with the requisite majority. This makes the total dividend for FY23 to be INR 50 per share as compared to INR 31 per share for FY22.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We commenced the year by celebrating a significant milestone of surpassing $1 billion in annual revenue with our clients, partners, and team members. As we enter our new fiscal year, I'm pleased to share that we have sustained our growth momentum despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions. Our Digital Engineering leadership, extensive experience across key industries, curated partner ecosystem, and the ability to stay ahead of disruptive technology trends has led to our ongoing success.

We also want to extend our warm welcome to Dr. Ajit Ranade, a renowned academician, corporate executive, economist, and thought leader, as an Independent Director to our Board. He will bring his impressive experience of 32+ years to help guide our strategy and accelerate our growth journey."

First Quarter FY24 Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, was at $380.3 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $271.9 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) terms.

Some of the key wins for the quarter include:

Software, Hi-Tech & Emerging Industries

  • Establishing a software lab to engineer new products and enhance existing products for a leading SaaS provider related to customer support, sales, and other customer communications.
  • Providing engineering services and support of Network Services Orchestration (NSO) platform for a multinational digital communications conglomerate.
  • Developing Generative AI proofs of concept and building database connectors for serverless data integration for a multinational technology company.

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

  • Driving digital transformation for customer acquisition and service, along with sales and marketing automation platforms for the financial services arm of a Fortune 500 automobile company.
  • Supporting application migration and providing managed services to ensure seamless integration of an acquired automation platform for a leading US-based financial software company.
  • Developing a Data Science platform for Risk Management, Identity Access Management and Regulatory/compliance applications for a leading corporate investment banking services provider.

Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Engineering Data and Machine Learning platforms and accelerating product capabilities to drive an innovation roadmap for a multinational managed healthcare and insurance company.
  • Building and managing a Unified Data Platform encompassing analytics for sales inventory, sales order pipeline etc. for a European multinational medical equipment manufacturing firm.
  • Engineering platforms for data curation, analytics, and laboratory management and migrating data lake to the cloud for a leading molecular diagnostics company in the space of early-stage cancer detection.

News in the Quarter

Awards and Recognitions

About Persistent

With over 23,000 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance. 
www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts
Emma Handler                                                   
Persistent Systems (Global)                             
+1 617 633 1635                                                 
[email protected]                        

Rhea Mistry
Archetype
+91 992 058 2926
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistent Systems

Also from this source

Persistent Sustains Growth Momentum, Revenue Up by 17.1% Y-o-Y, 3.0% Q-o-Q

Persistent dévoile un laboratoire 5G privé de pointe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.