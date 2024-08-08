Wave Relay® capabilities to provide real-time text and geolocation data to French Law enforcement and military services safeguarding sailing event off coast of Marseilles.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), announced today that the French Navy, with support from DataHertz and Steatite Communications, deployed the Wave Relay® network during the Olympic games for maritime domain awareness.

Persistent Systems and DataHertz secure Summer Olympics with coastal communications network

The Wave Relay network allowed French Law Enforcement and Military units to seamlessly pass real-time text and geolocation data throughout the Marseilles Marina. The network, which doesn't rely on LTE or infrastructure, was outfitted on vessels and shore infrastructure, providing increased maritime domain awareness during the Olympic sailing competition.

"We are very excited to be bringing our MANET capabilities to France, especially now," said Eve Shapiro, Persistent's Senior Director of Sales, International Team. "The Olympic Games draw crowds from all over the world and require a great amount of security coordination. Our robust, highly scalable MANET solution will support the communications needs of security personnel."

As international forces look to increase their maritime communications capabilities, Persistent's Infrastructure-based Regional Operation Network (IRON) solution has already been deployed in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and NATO allies in the Baltic region. IRON links tower-based antennas and ship-based data radios to facilitate surveillance and tracking of maritime activity.

The use of the Wave Relay network at the Olympics is another milestone in Persistent's international efforts as the company expands its presence into France. In addition to supporting the Olympics' sailing competitions, the Wave Relay network provided situational awareness when the Olympic Torch was brought to France on the Belem, a historic three-masted ship.

"Forces at sea and on the ground passed key information across the network to Delta Suite (French Command and Control application) to provide increased coastal security to the French maritime authorities (CECMED)," said Olivier Escaffre, Director of Business Development for DataHertz. "Deepening the relationship between France and Persistent has been an ongoing effort for the past few years, and we are excited to see this work cumulative on the world stage."

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

SOURCE Persistent Systems, LLC