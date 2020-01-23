Persistent Systems and ValidSoft Deliver New Secure Digital Voice Authentication Capabilities for Banking and Credit Unions

HERNDON, Virginia, PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems and ValidSoft have jointly developed a secure digital voice authentication for continuous user validation, integrated with Persistent's banking solutions. As part of Persistent Digital Bank Solution™, Persistent will leverage ValidSoft's Precision Voice Biometrics™ to ensure strong identity assurance for all individuals transacting on their platform.

Persistent (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) recently announced the availability of the Persistent Digital Bank Solution™ and Persistent Digital Credit Union Solution™

Pat Carroll, CEO & Executive Chairman, ValidSoft

"Together Persistent and ValidSoft are delivering next-generation technologies to enable digital banking solutions to organizations globally. Banking is undergoing significant business transformation as new and ever-evolving digital communication channels are embraced. As always, the consumer experience is paramount and guaranteeing the integrity of the transaction is vital. Identity Assurance provides users confidence in the fidelity of their transactions as speech becomes the new user interface of choice for the initiation of sensitive of high value transactions."

Persistent helps credit unions and small and medium-sized banks quickly deliver digital solutions that transform how they engage and serve their members/customers using technologies such as voice biometrics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing.

Jaideep Dhok, General Manager Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at Persistent Systems

"Voice as a primary User Interface obsoletes traditional authentication models. Speaker identification (i.e. voice biometrics) is a fundamental requirement for this new type of engagement. Speed, accuracy and precision are the crucial competitive differentiators. As always fraudsters' and hackers' will use ever increasing sophistication and insidious attacks that require advanced defence capabilities such as Replay Attack and Synthetic Attack Detection. ValidSoft leads the world in these capabilities and we are delighted to be partnering to bring these solutions to market."

About ValidSoft

ValidSoft is a global Cyber Security Company that provides the fastest, most secure, most precise and easiest to deploy voice biometric solution. ValidSoft saves businesses money, stops fraud and eliminates consumer frustration by providing a seamless, omni-channel solution to enable secure, fast, friction-free customer engagement.

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

