Persistent Systems hosts transitioning Special Ops vets from The Honor Foundation

"We were thrilled to host The Honor Foundation at our New York City headquarters," said Dr. Herbert Rubens, Founder and CEO of Persistent Systems. "As a company committed to empowering warfighters on the battlefield, we also want to help ensure their success transitioning to civilian careers."

A commitment to veterans is at the core of Persistent's culture, as 34% of its workforce is comprised of veterans, including graduates of The Honor Foundation. In 2023, the United States Department of Labor recognized Persistent's commitment to veterans with a Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award for its efforts recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans.

"The Honor Foundation gave me the resume, job-hunting, and interviewing skills that led to my job at Persistent Systems," said Matthew Valko, a former U.S. Marine Special Operations Command radio transmissions operator and now a technical trainer at Persistent. "It's a community here at Persistent. We care about the forward-deployed operator and want to make them more effective."

Honor Foundation visitors learned about the company's unique corporate culture, toured the production facilities, and discovered opportunities that align with their unique skill sets and interests. Company engineers, logistics experts, and HR staff were on hand to answer questions and provide guidance on transitioning into the corporate world and what Persistent is looking for in potential recruits.

"The visit to Persistent Systems was exceptional. There is incredible value in bringing the men and women we serve into organizations so they can not only learn about the industry and/or product development, but also the various lines of operations within as they open their aperture to the possibilities of their next career during this time of transition," said Lindsay Cashin, The Honor Foundation's VP of People.

"Persistent Systems is not only a known name in the community we serve, but more importantly, it is an organization that recognizes the importance of company culture, values, and mission. Our Fellows recognized that here at Persistent Systems, they can continue to impact the mission and communities they have served," added Cashin.

The Honor Foundation has organized past "TREKS" to other cities, with companies such as Facebook, Motorola, The Walt Disney Company, Google, and the Tennessee Titans.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

