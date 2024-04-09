U.S. Air Force's $46 billion Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) selects Persistent Systems

EWAAC will provide contract vehicle for Air Force commands seeking mobile ad hoc networking solutions.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Air Force to participate in the multi-vendor Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC), a $46 billion Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) rapid acquisition vehicle for the development of novel weapons capabilities.

Participating in EWAAC enables Persistent Systems to better support networked autonomy efforts with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) as well as provide other Air Force customers, such as Global Strike Command and Air Combat Command, with a ready-to-use contract vehicle.

"We are very excited to be selected by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to participate in the Armament Directorate's EWAAC," said Cody Larson, director of Business Development at Persistent Systems. "EWAAC will help us with our networked weapons development efforts, the goal of which is to develop air-launched, swarming weapons that share information for increased survivability and lethality."

EWAAC places an emphasis on digital engineering, agile software, and open systems architecture. Meeting those goals, Persistent's Wave Relay® MANET is data-agnostic and capable of passing any digital data, allowing it to adapt to ever-changing, open-architecture weapons systems.

"This further deepens the relationship between Persistent and the U.S. Air Force to support emerging concepts like JADC2 and other programs," said Adrien Robenhymer, VP of Business Development for the Air Force and Intelligence Community, at Persistent Systems.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

