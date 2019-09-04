Persistent Systems, LLC adds General Dynamics Land Systems MUTT to the Wave Relay® Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent") announced today that General Dynamics Land Systems ("GD"), a business unit of General Dynamics, has joined the Wave Relay® Ecosystem.

GD will incorporate Persistent's Wave Relay® mobile ad hoc network (MANET) technology into their Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) vehicle, an unmanned, controllerless small-unit robotic follower. Integrated via the MPU5 smart radio, the Wave Relay® MANET will be the data link for command and control, payload control, and HD video streaming.

"Persistent is proud to have been selected as the datalink and communications solution for General Dynamics Land Systems," said Nick Naioti, Vice President of Business Development for Persistent. "The communication link for UGV's is critical to the warfighter, and the MPU5 will provide General Dynamics Land Systems the range, throughput and expansion capabilities they need for reliable C2 and future sensor payloads."



The Wave Relay® Ecosystem is an alliance of industry-leading companies using Wave Relay® MANET radios in their products. GD's MUTT platform will work seamlessly with all other Wave Relay® MANET-enabled products, connecting all warfighters to every system and sensor on the network.

"We are confident in the MPU5's ability to support our products and meet the needs of the warfighter in the field," says Phil Cory, Director of Robotics for General Dynamics Land Systems. "Incorporating the Wave Relay® MANET technology into our system provides the end users with the trusted connectivity they need no matter what the environment."

For more information on Wave Relay®-enabled General Dynamics Land Systems products, please contact Robin L. Porter, GD's Media Contact, at 586-825-7141, or via e-mail at porterr@gdls.com.



About General Dynamics Land Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems is part of GD's Combat Systems. Land Systems is a global leader in designing, manufacturing and integrating world-class ground combat vehicles and capabilities. Our facilities around the world produce wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, including the Stryker family of vehicles and the Abrams main battle tank. The Combat Systems portfolio is supported by a broad range of high-performance weapons systems and munitions. More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com. More information about General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay

SOURCE Persistent Systems, LLC

